lukashenko apologizes and asks to strike an important facility in belarus: Zelensky on the outbreak of war

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 49186 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147084 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127181 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134812 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133952 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170952 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110624 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163953 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104446 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130398 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129137 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 35371 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 97142 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101822 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147084 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170952 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163953 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180937 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129125 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130390 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142824 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134451 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151640 views
lukashenko apologizes and asks to strike an important facility in belarus: Zelensky on the outbreak of war

lukashenko apologizes and asks to strike an important facility in belarus: Zelensky on the outbreak of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 98667 views

Zelenskyy spoke about a conversation with lukashenko at the beginning of the war, where he apologized for russian missiles from the territory of belarus. lukashenko offered to strike back at the Mozyr oil refinery.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that self-proclaimed President of belarus alexander lukashenko apologized to him for the fact that russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of belarus and asked Zelenskyy to strike the oil refinery in Mozyr. Zelensky said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

A few days later, in the first days of the war, I spoke with Lukashenko. And he apologized. He said, "It wasn't me. Missiles were launched from my territory, and Putin launched them". These are his words. I have witnesses. "I apologize," he said. He told me: "Believe me, Volodya, it wasn't me," he told me. He said he had no control over the missiles, that it was Putin. I told him not to. I told him that I believe that "you are the same killer. I'm just telling you." And he told me: "You have to understand, you can't fight the Russians". I told him: "We have never been at war. There is a war, the missiles came from your land". He said: "Well, okay, answer back". I still remember him telling me to hit the oil refinery, you know how much it means to me. The Mozyr refinery. I said to him, "What are you talking about? What was his answer?

- Zelensky said.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he asked the United States to impose sanctions on russia before the full-scale invasion began. According to Zelensky, the United States knew that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would attack, but said it would impose sanctions after the invasion.

“This is bullsh*t": Zelensky says he asked US to impose sanctions on Russia before full-scale invasion05.01.25, 22:07 • 66680 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising