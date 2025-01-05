lukashenko apologizes and asks to strike an important facility in belarus: Zelensky on the outbreak of war
Zelenskyy spoke about a conversation with lukashenko at the beginning of the war, where he apologized for russian missiles from the territory of belarus. lukashenko offered to strike back at the Mozyr oil refinery.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that self-proclaimed President of belarus alexander lukashenko apologized to him for the fact that russian missiles attacked Ukraine from the territory of belarus and asked Zelenskyy to strike the oil refinery in Mozyr. Zelensky said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.
A few days later, in the first days of the war, I spoke with Lukashenko. And he apologized. He said, "It wasn't me. Missiles were launched from my territory, and Putin launched them". These are his words. I have witnesses. "I apologize," he said. He told me: "Believe me, Volodya, it wasn't me," he told me. He said he had no control over the missiles, that it was Putin. I told him not to. I told him that I believe that "you are the same killer. I'm just telling you." And he told me: "You have to understand, you can't fight the Russians". I told him: "We have never been at war. There is a war, the missiles came from your land". He said: "Well, okay, answer back". I still remember him telling me to hit the oil refinery, you know how much it means to me. The Mozyr refinery. I said to him, "What are you talking about? What was his answer?
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he asked the United States to impose sanctions on russia before the full-scale invasion began. According to Zelensky, the United States knew that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would attack, but said it would impose sanctions after the invasion.
