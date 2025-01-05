“This is bullsh*t": Zelensky says he asked US to impose sanctions on Russia before full-scale invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he asked the United States to impose sanctions on Russia before the full-scale invasion began. According to Zelenskyy, the United States knew that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would attack, but said they would impose sanctions after the invasion. Zelensky said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

I asked only one thing, first of all, from the United States, if you are sure, if you have evidence, if you talk to him (Putin - ed.) and he tells you that there will be an invasion, if you are scared of all this... first, I am not asking for evidence, just give me two things: strengthen us with weapons, but best of all, strengthen us with preconditions so that there will be no war. It's not weapons, it's me asking for their sanctions, that is, intimidate him. Don't say, please, if he comes, if he crosses the borders, if he kills, we will impose sanctions. Well, this is bullshit, sorry - Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Ukraine did not receive any aid, but if we assume that "words are aid, then Ukraine received a lot of it, because there were too many words. Even more than that.

