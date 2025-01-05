Zelensky on corruption: “Ukraine has a complicated anti-corruption system, but if we found someone, we beat them on the wrist”

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60656 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129121 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136621 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135080 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 172992 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110992 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165523 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104522 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150584 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 172988 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165521 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193211 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182369 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131520 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132547 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143476 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135049 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152197 views
Zelensky on corruption: “Ukraine has a complicated anti-corruption system, but if we found someone, we beat them on the wrist”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106209 views

The President spoke about Ukraine's most complex anti-corruption system in Europe and its results. Zelenskyy emphasized that corruption exists in the country, but all cases are severely punished.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian anti-corruption system is quite complicated, but if law enforcement officers expose corrupt officials, they "beat them on the wrist." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports .

Details

Our anti-corruption system is indeed very complex. Complex, not because it is difficult to understand, but because it consists of many elements. It is the most complex in the whole of Europe. This is another EU requirement, and it was a requirement for Ukraine, and for many years Ukraine was not trusted. I want to say that under my watch, we have voted for all the laws, all the anti-corruption reforms, and all the anti-corruption bodies are independent and they are working. According to the request, I believe that they are not perfect yet, there are many issues, there is a judicial system, but the judicial reform that our partners, the US, the EU, demanded from us, has been passed, it has been passed in specific laws, in specific decrees, specific decisions

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that there is no anti-corruption system like Ukraine's anywhere else in Europe.

To say that we are free of corruption? It is a lie. We are just talking about it openly, we are really fighting it, we have the most influential oligarch before me in prison since independence. No one could do anything with him. Neither the United States could do anything with Kolomoisky, and they did not do anything. Neither Europe could do anything with him

- the President added.

The Head of State noted that corruption certainly exists in Ukraine, but "institutionally, I am confident that Ukraine will overcome it. It just takes a little time".

What we call corruption in Ukraine is called lobbying in some other country, but this does not mean that there is no corruption there. Let's take aid during the war. We have no money except for the war. We received weapons from the US and the EU. If we take, for example, the US money, for the entire time of the war, 177 billion dollars have been voted or decided on. Let's be honest, we didn't get half of it. (...) Where we saw risks, we hit everybody. And it's not just about Ukraine. All along the way, there are certain people or companies that want to make money from the war. But we didn't make money, and if we found someone, we slapped them on the wrist, and we will continue to do so

- Zelensky added.

Recall

Kyiv needs President Donald Trump to know about everything that is coming from Ukraine, from people around the world who are really afraid that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising