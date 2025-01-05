Zelensky on corruption: “Ukraine has a complicated anti-corruption system, but if we found someone, we beat them on the wrist”

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian anti-corruption system is quite complicated, but if law enforcement officers expose corrupt officials, they "beat them on the wrist." This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports .

Details

Our anti-corruption system is indeed very complex. Complex, not because it is difficult to understand, but because it consists of many elements. It is the most complex in the whole of Europe. This is another EU requirement, and it was a requirement for Ukraine, and for many years Ukraine was not trusted. I want to say that under my watch, we have voted for all the laws, all the anti-corruption reforms, and all the anti-corruption bodies are independent and they are working. According to the request, I believe that they are not perfect yet, there are many issues, there is a judicial system, but the judicial reform that our partners, the US, the EU, demanded from us, has been passed, it has been passed in specific laws, in specific decrees, specific decisions - Zelensky said.

Zelensky emphasized that there is no anti-corruption system like Ukraine's anywhere else in Europe.

To say that we are free of corruption? It is a lie. We are just talking about it openly, we are really fighting it, we have the most influential oligarch before me in prison since independence. No one could do anything with him. Neither the United States could do anything with Kolomoisky, and they did not do anything. Neither Europe could do anything with him - the President added.

The Head of State noted that corruption certainly exists in Ukraine, but "institutionally, I am confident that Ukraine will overcome it. It just takes a little time".

What we call corruption in Ukraine is called lobbying in some other country, but this does not mean that there is no corruption there. Let's take aid during the war. We have no money except for the war. We received weapons from the US and the EU. If we take, for example, the US money, for the entire time of the war, 177 billion dollars have been voted or decided on. Let's be honest, we didn't get half of it. (...) Where we saw risks, we hit everybody. And it's not just about Ukraine. All along the way, there are certain people or companies that want to make money from the war. But we didn't make money, and if we found someone, we slapped them on the wrist, and we will continue to do so - Zelensky added.

Recall

Kyiv needs President Donald Trump to know about everything that is coming from Ukraine, from people around the world who are really afraid that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war.

It is important for Trump to know everything that comes from Ukraine - Zelenskyy