It is important for Trump to know everything that comes from Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv needs President Donald Trump to know about everything that comes from Ukraine, from people around it who are really afraid that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports .

It was important to show that if you want to have a strong country, you have to be strong. And he was strong. And this number of rallies, as I said, is not an easy thing to do. He showed what he can do. He's strong... He's young at heart and his brain is working - Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he hopes Trump will end the war.

For me, this is the main issue, but he is the president of the United States. His priority is the US. I understand that and I respect that, but the other issue, speaking about the world, was that he will end the war. And I really hope so, because I think our people really support his idea. And so, I said that for me, it's very important that there are enough people around him to do the right things - Zelensky said.

Zelensky listed the issues that are important for Trump to familiarize himself with.

What is really happening on the battlefield? What is really going on with Putin and Russia? What does he really want? And it's just to have that (insight - ed.) before you make any decision, you have to have the same level of information. And we really need him to know everything that's going on from us, from you, from people in Ukraine, from people around him who are really afraid that Putin doesn't want to stop the war, afraid that he will come back with his aggression - Zelensky said.

The Hill reported that US President-elect Donald Trump had promised during his campaign to cut spending quickly, end the war in Ukraine before taking office, and use tariffs to strengthen the US economy and manufacturing. Since winning the election in November, Trump has shown that fulfilling these promises may not be as easy as advertised.

