It is important for Trump to know everything that comes from Ukraine - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 47424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 146673 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 126948 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 134604 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133841 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 170728 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110581 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163791 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104445 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113949 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130160 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128869 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 33882 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 95801 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 101614 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 146673 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 170728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191554 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180783 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 128869 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130160 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142751 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134383 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151581 views
Actual
It is important for Trump to know everything that comes from Ukraine - Zelenskyy

It is important for Trump to know everything that comes from Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23590 views

In an interview, President Zelenskyy said it was important to inform Trump about the real situation with the war and Putin's intentions. He expressed hope that Trump would be able to end the war.

Kyiv needs President Donald Trump to know about everything that comes from Ukraine, from people around it who are really afraid that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports .

It was important to show that if you want to have a strong country, you have to be strong. And he was strong. And this number of rallies, as I said, is not an easy thing to do. He showed what he can do. He's strong... He's young at heart and his brain is working

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky said he hopes Trump will end the war.

For me, this is the main issue, but he is the president of the United States. His priority is the US. I understand that and I respect that, but the other issue, speaking about the world, was that he will end the war. And I really hope so, because I think our people really support his idea. And so, I said that for me, it's very important that there are enough people around him to do the right things

- Zelensky said.

Europe and the US can bring the end of the war closer: Zelensky names condition19.12.24, 16:05 • 17615 views

Zelensky listed the issues that are important for Trump to familiarize himself with.

What is really happening on the battlefield? What is really going on with Putin and Russia? What does he really want? And it's just to have that (insight - ed.) before you make any decision, you have to have the same level of information. And we really need him to know everything that's going on from us, from you, from people in Ukraine, from people around him who are really afraid that Putin doesn't want to stop the war, afraid that he will come back with his aggression

- Zelensky said.

AddendumAddendum

The Hill reported that US President-elect Donald Trump had promised during his campaign to cut spending quickly, end the war in Ukraine before taking office, and use tariffs to strengthen the US economy and manufacturing. Since winning the election in November, Trump has shown that fulfilling these promises may not be as easy as advertised.

Trump tones down his rhetoric on campaign promises - The Hill30.12.24, 09:08 • 20847 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising