This is very naive: Zelensky on the idea that putin wants to end the war

It is very naive to think that russian dictator vladimir putin wants to end the war. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

You have to be in a strong position to end the war, and it can be done in the format of a dialog. You just have to be in a strong position and make sure that the person opposite you wants it. Do you think he wants to end the war? It's very naive [to think] that he wants to end the war - Zelensky said.

In an interview with the podcaster, Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine's security requires close cooperation with international partners and significant financial resources for the development of the military industry.

In addition, Zelenskyy expects to be one of the first people Donald Trump will meet after his inauguration as president of the United States. And Zelenskyy is counting on Trump because he is feared by russian dictator vladimir putin.

