Moscow expands military presence in Armenia amid worsening relations with Azerbaijan - HUR

The Kremlin is accelerating the manning of its military base in Armenia amid escalating relations with Azerbaijan. This was reported by the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

"The Kremlin has accelerated the manning of its military base in Gyumri (Armenia) to increase military-political pressure on the countries of the South Caucasus. Personnel are recruited from among the servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces serving in the Rostov and Volgograd regions, as well as in temporarily occupied Crimea," the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

It is reported that Russia is actively seeking volunteers among representatives of the subjugated peoples of the Caucasus – in particular, in North Ossetia and Adygea.

"The deployment of Russian troops in Armenia is an element of the Kremlin's comprehensive strategy aimed at destabilizing the global security situation. Along with inciting interethnic conflict, Moscow is increasing its military presence in the Caucasus. It is likely that the deterioration of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia was prepared in advance," said Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Recall

In Azerbaijan, all cultural events involving Russia were canceled due to an attack on Azerbaijanis in the city of Yekaterinburg.

In Baku, at the office of the "Sputnik Azerbaijan" agency, the police conducted an operation, as a result of which two employees of the Russian Federal Security Service were detained. This happened against the backdrop of a decision to cease the activities of the Russian media due to violations of parity conditions between Azerbaijani state media and foreign journalists in the country.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He expressed clear support from Ukraine in a situation where Russia is abusing citizens of Azerbaijan and threatening the Republic of Azerbaijan.