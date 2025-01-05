NATO is a compromise, but not the only guarantee of security - Zelenskyy

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 50761 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 147580 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127474 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135093 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134100 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171235 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110689 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164151 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104456 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113954 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130673 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129445 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 37022 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 98633 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102048 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 147580 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171235 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164151 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 191905 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181125 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129445 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130673 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142906 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134527 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151710 views
Actual
NATO is a compromise, but not the only guarantee of security - Zelenskyy

NATO is a compromise, but not the only guarantee of security - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25629 views

The President of Ukraine spoke about the need to use frozen Russian assets to develop the military industry. Zelenskyy also discussed various forms of security guarantees and the importance of international partnership.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's security requires close cooperation with international partners and significant financial resources for the development of the military industry. Zelensky told American podcaster Lex Friedman about this, UNN reports.

Details

Friedman noted that the number of soldiers and the number of artillery shells are not everything.

As you said, let's assume that Ukraine will have four years of guaranteed security with Trump. You can form partnerships with India and Saudi Arabia that will provide punishment, such as oil prices, if there is any more aggression. I met a lot of great Ukrainian IT and tech professionals - you can build large companies that form partnerships with the US, partnerships with China

- Friedman says.

According to him, in this case, a piece of paper will not be needed for protection.

You don't even need answers. Because when you were just talking, you already answered all the questions. The first of them is that at the moment we just need cooperation and a lot of money for the military industry. In Ukraine or in Europe with India, Saudi Arabia and the United States. You need a lot of money. So the question is where you get it. So, my answer was addressed to Trump. I said that this is one of the security guarantees. Take 300 billion of frozen Russian assets. We will take them. We will take the money that is needed for our domestic production and buy all the weapons in the United States

- the President said.

He added that Ukraine does not need gifts from the United States.

It's not going to be good for your industry. For the United States. We invest money there. Russian money. Not Ukrainian money. Not European money. Russian money. Russian assets. They have to pay for it. We will put it there and we will do it. This is one of the security guarantees. But then, secondly, you said that the price of energy and a lot of sanctions on products, and the Russian shadow fleet, etc

- Zelensky said.

Zelensky explained that this was the second response they had discussed earlier, noting that the US should impose even more sanctions against russia, but not lift existing sanctions.

Friedman said that this was normal for Ukraine, but it would not be normal for the russian president.

Yes? But I don't think that would suit him. He's still a killer. You think he's on the loose after all the murders. He is free after all the murders and no one in the world is able to put him in his place and put him in prison? Do you think this is a small compromise?

- Zelensky asked

Friedman replied that this was no small compromise: "And to forgive, of course, is no small compromise.

Zelensky noted that this is impossible to forgive at all: "We cannot get into the head and soul of a person who has lost a family. It's just that no one, no one at all, will ever do that.

The President of Ukraine then asked how a person would react if their child was taken away from them. Would he or she ask who did it and, upon hearing the answer, simply accept it? Zelenskyy emphasized that in such a situation, anyone would go and punish the perpetrator, considering it fair.

He wondered whether it was possible to forgive the killers and emphasized that guarantees were needed to create security. This applies to the territories controlled by Ukraine and to those people who have lost loved ones. According to him, it is a matter of time, but the losses will never be forgotten.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine's accession to NATO is a compromise. In his opinion, membership in the Alliance guarantees that Russia will not attack Ukraine and Ukraine will not attack Russia.

Speaking about security systems, he cited the example of Israel. Zelensky recalled that, despite the fact that Israel is not a NATO member, when missiles were flying into its territory, the air force and air defense systems of various countries, including the United States, Britain, and France, came to its defense. He added that Israel has its own nuclear weapons, which provides it with even greater security than NATO membership.

The President emphasized that security guarantees may exist in different forms and may not always be called "NATO," but their essence remains the same.

And some uncle Vova is annoyed by the word NATO? The problem is in the word? And it seems to me that he is simply annoyed by the living people who walk here

Zelenskyy concluded.

President says whether Ukraine can join NATO without occupied territories05.01.25, 23:00 • 101893 views

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

WarPolitics
israelIsrael
natoNATO
donald-trumpDonald Trump
indiaIndia
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising