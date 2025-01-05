NATO is a compromise, but not the only guarantee of security - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's security requires close cooperation with international partners and significant financial resources for the development of the military industry. Zelensky told American podcaster Lex Friedman about this, UNN reports.

Details

Friedman noted that the number of soldiers and the number of artillery shells are not everything.

As you said, let's assume that Ukraine will have four years of guaranteed security with Trump. You can form partnerships with India and Saudi Arabia that will provide punishment, such as oil prices, if there is any more aggression. I met a lot of great Ukrainian IT and tech professionals - you can build large companies that form partnerships with the US, partnerships with China - Friedman says.

According to him, in this case, a piece of paper will not be needed for protection.

You don't even need answers. Because when you were just talking, you already answered all the questions. The first of them is that at the moment we just need cooperation and a lot of money for the military industry. In Ukraine or in Europe with India, Saudi Arabia and the United States. You need a lot of money. So the question is where you get it. So, my answer was addressed to Trump. I said that this is one of the security guarantees. Take 300 billion of frozen Russian assets. We will take them. We will take the money that is needed for our domestic production and buy all the weapons in the United States - the President said.

He added that Ukraine does not need gifts from the United States.

It's not going to be good for your industry. For the United States. We invest money there. Russian money. Not Ukrainian money. Not European money. Russian money. Russian assets. They have to pay for it. We will put it there and we will do it. This is one of the security guarantees. But then, secondly, you said that the price of energy and a lot of sanctions on products, and the Russian shadow fleet, etc - Zelensky said.

Zelensky explained that this was the second response they had discussed earlier, noting that the US should impose even more sanctions against russia, but not lift existing sanctions.

Friedman said that this was normal for Ukraine, but it would not be normal for the russian president.

Yes? But I don't think that would suit him. He's still a killer. You think he's on the loose after all the murders. He is free after all the murders and no one in the world is able to put him in his place and put him in prison? Do you think this is a small compromise? - Zelensky asked

Friedman replied that this was no small compromise: "And to forgive, of course, is no small compromise.

Zelensky noted that this is impossible to forgive at all: "We cannot get into the head and soul of a person who has lost a family. It's just that no one, no one at all, will ever do that.

The President of Ukraine then asked how a person would react if their child was taken away from them. Would he or she ask who did it and, upon hearing the answer, simply accept it? Zelenskyy emphasized that in such a situation, anyone would go and punish the perpetrator, considering it fair.

He wondered whether it was possible to forgive the killers and emphasized that guarantees were needed to create security. This applies to the territories controlled by Ukraine and to those people who have lost loved ones. According to him, it is a matter of time, but the losses will never be forgotten.

Zelenskyy also emphasized that Ukraine's accession to NATO is a compromise. In his opinion, membership in the Alliance guarantees that Russia will not attack Ukraine and Ukraine will not attack Russia.

Speaking about security systems, he cited the example of Israel. Zelensky recalled that, despite the fact that Israel is not a NATO member, when missiles were flying into its territory, the air force and air defense systems of various countries, including the United States, Britain, and France, came to its defense. He added that Israel has its own nuclear weapons, which provides it with even greater security than NATO membership.

The President emphasized that security guarantees may exist in different forms and may not always be called "NATO," but their essence remains the same.

And some uncle Vova is annoyed by the word NATO? The problem is in the word? And it seems to me that he is simply annoyed by the living people who walk here Zelenskyy concluded.

