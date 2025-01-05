President says whether Ukraine can join NATO without occupied territories

A scenario in which the North Atlantic Alliance extends to the territories controlled by Kyiv is possible. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman.

“Legally, the invitation to NATO is made to Ukraine, and we do not recognize all the other territories of Ukraine, but NATO can operate in the part that is under Ukrainian control - can we agree on that? Am I right? Yes. This is a small success for us, but if we see a diplomatic way to end the war, then yes, this is the first thing (security guarantees - ed.),” Zelensky said.

He added that this is the first step.

“The second is a weapons package. I'm not ready to say publicly what it is, but there are no secrets for President Trump. Basically, it depends on the will of the United States. Because partly the EU will give and partly the US will give. This package requires unity,” Zelenskyy said.

In addition, the President emphasized that Trump, as President of the United States, should impose sanctions against Russian energy and that this would be beneficial to the United States.

Article 5 of the NATO charter stipulates that an attack on one of the members of the Alliance is an attack on all members of the organization. Currently, there are discussions about whether Ukraine can become a NATO member in the face of Russian aggression and the occupation of part of its territories.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine should receive an invitation to join the Alliance, as this would accelerate the end of the war. And the whole of Ukraine should receive an invitation within the borders recognized by international law.