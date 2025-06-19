$41.630.10
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
IMF: Europe on the verge of stagnation due to geopolitical threats and weak investments

Kyiv • UNN

IMF warns Europe of stagnation risk without urgent measures. Slowing growth and barriers in the single market are holding back the economy. Deeper EU market and budget increase are proposed.

IMF: Europe on the verge of stagnation due to geopolitical threats and weak investments

The International Monetary Fund warned that Europe risks falling into stagnation without urgent measures to address slowing growth, weak investment, and rising geopolitical threats. UNN reports this, citing Bloomberg.

Details

Trade tensions and low demand are dampening growth prospects, with risks sharply rising, the Washington-based institution said on Thursday. The eurozone is expected to grow by only 0.8% in 2025, despite record low unemployment and inflation near target.

To revive productivity, the IMF called for a "decisive push" to deepen the European Union's long-delayed single market, adding that cross-border fragmentation stifles innovation and corporate growth.

According to the IMF, the cost of national barriers within the EU for companies is equivalent to a 44% tariff on goods and 110% on services. Removing these gaps through harmonized regulations, capital market reforms, and labor mobility could boost gross domestic product by 3% over a decade.

With defense spending, aging populations, and climate change increasing costs sharply, countries with fiscal space should invest, but highly indebted member states face painful consolidation, the IMF stated. It called for a 50% increase in the EU budget to achieve common goals.

The Fund sees risks of a deteriorating business environment for companies investing in the U.S., which could negatively impact bank balance sheets. However, for now, it described Europe's banking system as "adequately capitalized and liquid."

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyNews of the World
Bloomberg L.P.
European Union
Europe
United States
