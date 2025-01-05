Zelenskyy explains why oligarchs or Yermak cannot lead him

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the only person who can influence him is his son. Oligarchs or other influential people have no power over him. He said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

I am generally difficult to deal with. I am an ambitious person. I cannot obey anyone. I can live by the rules, by the laws. And I believe that this is the only thing that can control any person today. These are the rules and laws of the society or the state where you are - Zelensky said.

The President also recalled his conversation with former US President Donald Trump, during which he made it clear that he could not be influenced

Only my boy, my son, can influence me. This is a fact. When he calls and asks for something, I put my hands up. And then I can't do anything, because I have children and I don't have time for them. That's why when I have these moments, they are precious and important to me. I'm ready to do anything. Probably, so are parents. But they are not an authority for me - the President noted.

Zelensky noted that no oligarchs have power over him and cannot control his actions.

He also touched upon the topic of fighting the oligarchs, saying that there are examples of real sentences for influential people in Ukraine.

That's why we have oligarchs who have either fled or are in jail, because oligarchs usually control flows, people, and influence politics. And we have specific examples with sentences. These are not just people under house arrest, not just decisions to freeze assets or impose sanctions. These are specific people who are behind bars. I think this is the answer to the question about the impact - Zelensky added.

He also noted that his team acts like a system that accomplishes tasks.

And other people in the vertical perform tasks as my managers. Andriy is one of these managers. And I am happy that I have such people - Zelensky said.

