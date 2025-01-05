Zelenskyy explains why oligarchs or Yermak cannot lead him

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 60868 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 150684 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 129172 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 136669 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 135117 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 173063 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111008 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 165568 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104524 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113975 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132614 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131596 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 48822 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 101453 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 103668 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 150701 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 173076 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 165578 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 193262 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 182417 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 131596 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 132614 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143487 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135061 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 152209 views
Zelenskyy explains why oligarchs or Yermak cannot lead him

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 109642 views

The President of Ukraine said that only his son has real influence over him, and that oligarchs and other influential people cannot control him. Zelenskyy emphasized that he lives by the laws and rules of the state.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the only person who can influence him is his son. Oligarchs or other influential people have no power over him. He said this in an interview with American podcaster Lex Friedman, UNN reports.

Details

I am generally difficult to deal with. I am an ambitious person. I cannot obey anyone. I can live by the rules, by the laws. And I believe that this is the only thing that can control any person today. These are the rules and laws of the society or the state where you are

- Zelensky said.

The President also recalled his conversation with former US President Donald Trump, during which he made it clear that he could not be influenced

Only my boy, my son, can influence me. This is a fact. When he calls and asks for something, I put my hands up. And then I can't do anything, because I have children and I don't have time for them. That's why when I have these moments, they are precious and important to me. I'm ready to do anything. Probably, so are parents. But they are not an authority for me

- the President noted.

Zelensky noted that no oligarchs have power over him and cannot control his actions.

He also touched upon the topic of fighting the oligarchs, saying that there are examples of real sentences for influential people in Ukraine.

That's why we have oligarchs who have either fled or are in jail, because oligarchs usually control flows, people, and influence politics. And we have specific examples with sentences. These are not just people under house arrest, not just decisions to freeze assets or impose sanctions. These are specific people who are behind bars. I think this is the answer to the question about the impact

- Zelensky added.

He also noted that his team acts like a system that accomplishes tasks.

And other people in the vertical perform tasks as my managers. Andriy is one of these managers. And I am happy that I have such people

- Zelensky said.

Yulia Havryliuk

SocietyPolitics
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

