Citizens protest in Montenegro's capital over mass murder with 12 dead

In the Montenegrin capital Podgorica, citizens protested over a shooting that left 12 dead: they accused the authorities of inaction and demanded the resignation of the heads of the police and the Interior Ministry. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Many Montenegrins were outraged by what they saw as slow reform of the understaffed and under-resourced police force, as well as by bureaucratic and political disputes within the government.

The protesters first stood in silence to honor the victims of the shooting, and then hurled insults at the police, who had set up a cordon around the government building in the city center. Protesters held signs that read “Your system is rotten” and “Your hands are bloody.” They also attached roses with black ribbons to the fence as a sign of mourning.

The protesters are demanding the resignation of senior officials, including Interior Minister Danilo Saranovic and Police Director Lazar Shchepanovich. On Thursday, Shchepanovych said that the police response to the shooting was delayed due to inaccurate information that sent the first patrol to the wrong location.

Recall

In the city of Cetinje in Montenegro , a massacre took place, killing 12 people, including two children. The suspect, Azo Martinovic, committed suicide after being surrounded by police.