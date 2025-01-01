Russians try to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops observe enemy attempts to cross the Oskil River in Kharkiv region using inflatable boats. However, these attempts are unsuccessful. This was stated by Andriy Rubtsov, an officer of the communications department of the 116th separate mechanized brigade, during a telethon, UNN reports .

We observe the enemy's attempts to cross the Oskil River. For this purpose, they use inflatable boats, but given that our UAV pilots are actively working, their attempts remain unsuccessful, because aerial reconnaissance detects these attempts and the enemy's attempts, and our pilots and bombers destroy these boats and personnel - Rubtsov said.

In December 2024, the General Staff reported that the right bank of the Oskol River in Kharkiv region was under the control of the Defense Forces.