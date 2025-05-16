$41.470.07
Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00
08:01 AM • 6400 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

07:49 AM • 17266 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 12:03 AM • 31319 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 99488 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 178901 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 109401 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 140949 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 132969 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 175763 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151390 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5580 views

A trilateral meeting between representatives of Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey is scheduled for 12:30.

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

The negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations, with the participation of representatives from Turkey and the United States, scheduled for Thursday, May 15, in Istanbul, have been postponed to Friday, as the delegation from the aggressor state did not meet the expected level of negotiations. However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to hold the negotiations, replacing the main composition of the Ukrainian side. The UNN correspondent reports on what is known about this situation and what are the expectations from the negotiations.

"Dummy delegation" of Russians

As expected, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin decided not to participate in the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Istanbul on May 15. Instead, the delegation was headed by his assistant Vladimir Medinsky. The delegation also included Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Mikhail Galuzin and Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Alexander Fomin.

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA16.05.25, 10:49 • 15444 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to these actions of Russia, calling the level of the delegation of the aggressor state similar to a dummy one. He stated that he would make a decision on Ukraine's further participation in the negotiations after consulting with Turkish leader Rajep Tayyip Erdogan.

The level of the Russians is not yet officially known to me, but from what we see, it looks more like a dummy level. We will think about what we will do, what our steps will be after the conversation with Erdogan

- said the President of Ukraine..

After consulting with Erdogan, Zelenskyy decided to send a Ukrainian delegation to Istanbul to meet with the Russian one. This was done in order to try to achieve the first steps in de-escalation. At the same time, the Ukrainian delegation was reformatted for a new level of negotiations. It was headed by the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Will the negotiations take place

Zelenskyy also assured partners that Ukraine is interested in constructive participation in peace talks, which are to be held in Istanbul with the participation of the United States, Turkey and Russia.

"Ukraine is interested. We agreed with President Erdogan that our group, the Turkish group, will be present. We will definitely hold a meeting with the American, Turkish and Ukrainian groups. Such a meeting will take place. We will definitely hold a meeting in the format with the Russian side. I hope that this meeting will still happen. And so that it is not just a "show", but a meeting time will still appear", - said Zelenskyy.

For his part, Medinsky, who heads the Russian delegation to the negotiations with Ukraine, said that they would wait for representatives of Ukraine in Istanbul from the morning of Friday, May 16.

"The Russian delegation will wait for the Ukrainian delegation from 10 am", - said Medinsky.

So, Ukraine and Russia are ready to at least try to talk. Representatives of Turkey and the United States will also be present. As of now, negotiations are expected at 12:30. Whether they will contribute to at least a temporary suspension of the war is an open question.

Top State Department official will represent the US at the Istanbul talks - Reuters16.05.25, 10:25 • 2208 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Istanbul
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
