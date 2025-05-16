Top State Department official will represent the US at the Istanbul talks - Reuters

$41.470.07
46.380.21
ukenru
Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00
08:01 AM • 6506 views

Negotiations with the Russians in Istanbul: what is known as of 11:00

07:49 AM • 17505 views

Negotiations between Ukraine, the USA, and Turkey starts in Istanbul - MFA

May 16, 12:03 AM • 31447 views

The German Chancellor announced when the EU will adopt a new package of sanctions against Russia

May 15, 06:19 PM • 99614 views

Zelenskyy has established a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the negotiation process regarding achieving peace with the Russian Federation.

May 15, 04:24 PM • 179134 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 03:19 PM • 109455 views

Zelenskyy: Russia has launched an offensive in all directions, the main one being Sumy

May 15, 10:37 AM • 140984 views

Trump said his priority is to stop conflicts, not start them

May 15, 06:00 AM • 132979 views

Rutte: there is "cautious optimism" amid potential Ukraine-Russia talks, but it all depends on Moscow

May 14, 06:32 PM • 175770 views

Ukrainian Cup: Shakhtar defeated Dynamo in a penalty shootout

May 14, 02:42 PM • 151394 views

Witkoff and Rubio will arrive in Istanbul to participate in negotiations on Ukraine on May 16 - media

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
2.8m/s
89%
748mm
Popular news

An air alert has been declared in Kyiv due to the threat of attack drones

May 16, 01:06 AM • 46995 views

The avant-garde museum will be located in Kyiv in a historical building on Lypska

May 16, 01:45 AM • 45254 views

In Romania, the far-right candidate Simion may create an anti-Ukrainian bloc in the EU

May 16, 02:19 AM • 66791 views

Kyiv under drone attack for the second time in the night: explosions were heard in the capital, air defense was working

03:59 AM • 81974 views

Russia's night attack on Kyiv region affected two districts: consequences shown

06:30 AM • 13134 views
Publications

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 179144 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 178270 views

“Gray” electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 242217 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: main statements and events on the eve of the meeting between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

May 14, 04:00 PM • 307060 views

Second semi-final of Eurovision 2025: who will perform and where to watch

May 14, 01:55 PM • 361421 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Rustem Umerov

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Istanbul

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Tommy Lee splits with his fourth wife Brittany Furlan - media

07:26 AM • 12341 views

Justin Bieber almost went bankrupt: he had to sell his music catalog for $200 million to fix the situation

May 15, 02:45 PM • 54028 views

Sean Penn called Jennifer Lawrence "the last movie star"

May 15, 01:23 PM • 92513 views

Bruce Springsteen called the Trump administration "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous"

May 15, 07:51 AM • 120438 views

Netflix announced the release of a new season and showed a teaser for "Bridgerton"

May 15, 05:19 AM • 153710 views
Actual

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Instagram

TikTok

Shahed-136

Tesla Model Y

Top State Department official will represent the US at the Istanbul talks - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2276 views

Representatives of the USA, Turkey, Russia, and Ukraine will hold talks in Istanbul on May 16. These are the first peace talks in over three years.

Top State Department official will represent the US at the Istanbul talks - Reuters

The US will be represented at the Istanbul talks by Michael Anton, a senior State Department official, the State Department spokesman said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Director of Policy Planning at the US Department of State Michael Anton will represent the US at the talks," the State Department spokesman said.

The Russian delegation is headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, and includes the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Chief of Military Intelligence of the Russian Federation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his team will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and will include the Deputy Head of Ukrainian Intelligence, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16, for the first peace talks in more than three years, amid pressure from US President Donald Trump on both sides to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that a meeting between officials from Turkey, the United States and Ukraine will take place at 10:45 Kyiv time, followed by negotiations between the Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 Kyiv time.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Rustem Umerov
United States Department of State
Donald Trump
Istanbul
Turkey
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$64.65
Bitcoin
$103,714.10
S&P 500
$5,912.15
Tesla
$341.53
Газ TTF
$35.09
Золото
$3,210.45
Ethereum
$2,601.63