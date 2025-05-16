Top State Department official will represent the US at the Istanbul talks - Reuters

The US will be represented at the Istanbul talks by Michael Anton, a senior State Department official, the State Department spokesman said, UNN reports with reference to Reuters.

Details

"Director of Policy Planning at the US Department of State Michael Anton will represent the US at the talks," the State Department spokesman said.

The Russian delegation is headed by Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky, and includes the Deputy Minister of Defense, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and the Chief of Military Intelligence of the Russian Federation.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his team will be headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and will include the Deputy Head of Ukrainian Intelligence, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Addition

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will meet in Istanbul on Friday, May 16, for the first peace talks in more than three years, amid pressure from US President Donald Trump on both sides to end the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War II.

Sources in the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that a meeting between officials from Turkey, the United States and Ukraine will take place at 10:45 Kyiv time, followed by negotiations between the Turkish, Russian and Ukrainian delegations at 12:30 Kyiv time.