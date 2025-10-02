Russian missile strike on Balakliia: number of injured rises to 16

The number of people injured in the Russian missile attack on Balakliia in the Kharkiv region on October 1 has risen to 16, including a young child and a police officer, and one person is known to have died, the National Police Department in the region reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

On the evening of October 1, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the center of Balakliia.

"As a result of the shelling, a woman born in 1937 died. Also, 16 local residents, including a 4-year-old child, sustained injuries of varying severity. The girl suffered an acute stress reaction. A police officer was also injured," the police reported.

In Balakliia, 5 apartment buildings, a non-residential building, 11 cars, a cafe, an administrative building, 5 shops, 2 pharmacies, a beauty salon, a dental clinic, a bakery, a post office, and a kiosk were damaged, reported Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

Addition

According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, 6 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks over the past day. The enemy launched 1 Iskander-M missile, 1 KAB, 1 Molniya-type UAV, and 1 FPV drone at the Kharkiv region.