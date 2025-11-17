Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the wounded

Russian troops attacked the central part of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region with missiles on the night of Monday, November 17. This was reported by Vitaliy Karabanov, head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, according to UNN.

According to him, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes on the center of Balakliia.

The hit occurred near apartment buildings. Information regarding casualties is being clarified. - Karabanov wrote.

He added that all emergency response services are working on site.

Soon, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, clarified that as a result of the enemy strike on Balakliia, apartment buildings and parked cars were damaged.

"According to preliminary information, one person died. Five more people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl," Syniehubov said.

On the evening of October 1, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the center of Balakliia. A woman born in 1937 died as a result of the shelling. Also, 16 local residents, including a 4-year-old child, received injuries of varying severity.

