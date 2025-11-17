Russian attack on Kharkiv region on the night of November 17: houses destroyed in Kharkiv and the region, there are dead and wounded

As a result of the Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region on November 16, there are dead and wounded, and residential buildings and enterprise buildings have also been destroyed. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on the night of November 16, Russians launched missile attacks on the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv region. The missiles hit a densely built-up area of a residential quarter.

According to preliminary data, 3 people died, and 13 more were injured, including 4 children. As a result of the attack, a private residential building, balconies of apartment buildings, and passenger cars caught fire. 9- and 5-story residential buildings, a kindergarten, and passenger cars were damaged. - reported the State Emergency Service.

At the same time, the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that on November 16, UAVs attacked the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. The territory of a football field and a warehouse of an enterprise were damaged.

An air strike was also launched on the village of Starovirivka, Kupyansk district. Residential buildings and outbuildings were damaged. A 52-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction.

In addition, enemy FPV drones hit the village of Lyutivka, Bohodukhiv district. A household was damaged, and a car was destroyed. Two men were injured.

Recall

On the night of November 17, Russians attacked the central part of Balakliia in the Kharkiv region with two missiles. Initially, one person was reported killed and five injured, including a child.