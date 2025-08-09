$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
August 8, 03:03 PM • 22478 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 96473 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 101789 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 61197 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 120641 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 68951 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 50667 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37236 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 100437 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26173 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Russian troops struck houses in the center of Balakliia with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

On the night of August 9, Balakliia was attacked by Russian UAVs. Hits were recorded on a private household and a non-residential building in the city center.

Russian troops struck houses in the center of Balakliia with drones

On the night of August 9, the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered another attack by Russian UAVs. A hit was recorded on a private household and a non-residential building in the central part of the city. This was reported by the head of the Balakliia MVA, Vitaliy Karabanov, writes UNN.

Russian occupiers attacked the central part of the city with ударними UAVs. A hit was recorded on a private household and a non-residential building. Relevant emergency services are already working at the site of the hit

- the message says.

Addition

On the night of August 9, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered a UAV attack. Two civilians were injured, and an apartment building was damaged.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia