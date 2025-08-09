Russian troops struck houses in the center of Balakliia with drones

On the night of August 9, the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered another attack by Russian UAVs. A hit was recorded on a private household and a non-residential building in the central part of the city. This was reported by the head of the Balakliia MVA, Vitaliy Karabanov, writes UNN.

Russian occupiers attacked the central part of the city with ударними UAVs. A hit was recorded on a private household and a non-residential building. Relevant emergency services are already working at the site of the hit - the message says.

Addition

On the night of August 9, Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast, suffered a UAV attack. Two civilians were injured, and an apartment building was damaged.