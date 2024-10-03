ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 26861 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95365 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160600 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134348 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141128 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138088 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179077 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111968 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170259 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104694 views

Actual
Four people burned alive in a forest fire in Kharkiv region

Four people burned alive in a forest fire in Kharkiv region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14001 views

In the Kharkiv region, 4 people were burned alive and 2 suffered burns as a result of a forest fire. More than 1000 houses were destroyed and 60 people were evacuated. The cause could be Russian shelling.

In the Kharkiv region, four people were burned alive in a fire in the Borivska community, and two more suffered burns. More than  thousand houses were destroyed. This was reported on October 3 by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov, according to UNN

An entire village burned down - more than a thousand houses were destroyed by a forest fire. Four people were burned alive. Two displaced women, one local woman and one man. They simply did not have time to escape - the flames were spreading at a frantic pace

- Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the fire again came from Donetsk region - from the village of Rubtsi it spread to Borivske forestry. The fire engulfed the Chervonooskilskyi landscape park and then began to approach the village of Pisky-Radkivski. It was in this area, on the territory of one of the charitable foundations, that people died and two more were burned.

Also, about 1100 wooden houses burned down in and near the forest, and sixty people were evacuated.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the case and will soon determine the cause of the fire. It is possible that the forest in Donetsk region caught fire because of Russian shelling.

Russian army shells a village in Kharkiv region in the morning: three wounded03.10.24, 09:15 • 14753 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
kharkiv-oblastKharkiv Oblast
balakliiaBalakliia
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

