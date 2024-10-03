Four people burned alive in a forest fire in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv region, four people were burned alive in a fire in the Borivska community, and two more suffered burns. More than thousand houses were destroyed. This was reported on October 3 by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov, according to UNN.

An entire village burned down - more than a thousand houses were destroyed by a forest fire. Four people were burned alive. Two displaced women, one local woman and one man. They simply did not have time to escape - the flames were spreading at a frantic pace - Bolvinov wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the fire again came from Donetsk region - from the village of Rubtsi it spread to Borivske forestry. The fire engulfed the Chervonooskilskyi landscape park and then began to approach the village of Pisky-Radkivski. It was in this area, on the territory of one of the charitable foundations, that people died and two more were burned.

Also, about 1100 wooden houses burned down in and near the forest, and sixty people were evacuated.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the case and will soon determine the cause of the fire. It is possible that the forest in Donetsk region caught fire because of Russian shelling.

