In Kharkiv region, a tractor driver was blown up by an explosive while mowing grass

In Balakliia, Kharkiv region, a 40-year-old tractor driver was blown up by an explosive device while mowing grass on the side of the road. The man was hospitalized with bodily injuries.

In the Kharkiv region, a tractor driver mowing grass on the roadside ran over an unidentified explosive device, which detonated, UNN reports with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

Details

According to the police, a 40-year-old man was blown up by an explosive device in the city of Balakliia.

Law enforcement officers have established that on the Kharkiv-Zmiiv-Balakliia-Horokhovatka highway, the driver of an "MTZ" tractor was mowing grass on the roadside and ran over an unidentified explosive device, which detonated.

The man sustained bodily injuries. He was taken to hospital for medical assistance.

An unidentified object was found in the field: an 11-year-old boy was blown up in the Kharkiv region 08.05.25, 18:27 • 10289 views

