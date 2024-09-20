115 fires were recorded in Kharkiv region: Regional State Administration instructed to update evacuation plans

In Kharkiv region, 115 fires were recorded . Local authorities have been instructed to prepare evacuation plans and provide the necessary supplies to eliminate the fires. This was stated by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, a meeting of the emergency response committee was held today to discuss fire safety issues.

There are 115 fires in the Kharkiv region, 46 of which are over 1 hectare, covering a total of 467.7 hectares. Of these, 324.7 hectares were forest fires, and 143 hectares were grass and shrub fires. - Sinegubov said.

The meeting resulted in important decisions on fire safety in the region. In particular, forestry enterprises should increase their stocks of fuels and lubricants to extinguish fires.

In addition, there will be a ban on the placement of combustible material warehouses within 100 meters of coniferous forests in the region. Also, all settlements must be provided with an external water supply for extinguishing fires.

The RMA, local governments are obliged to update evacuation plans. (...) These measures are critical for the safety of the population and the preservation of natural resources - emphasized Syniehubov.

Recall

The SES said that large-scale forest fires are being extinguished in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. At present, the territory of the forestry with an area of 1168 hectares is burning in Balakliya , but there is no threat to settlements.