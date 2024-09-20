More than 1160 hectares of forest are burning in Balakliya, and there are separate fire centers in Poltava region

Large-scale forest fires are being extinguished in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Currently, the territory of the forestry with an area of 1168 hectares is on fire in Balakliya, but there is no threat to the settlements. There are still some fire pockets near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna in Poltava region, the State Emergency Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Firefighters have reportedly been extinguishing the blaze on the territory of a forestry near the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region for three days. The fire currently covers an area of 1168 hectares. Dry coniferous litter is burning. Rescuers are taking measures to localize the fire and prevent it from spreading to the treetops. There is currently no threat to the settlements.

33 vehicles and 124 rescuers from the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Poltava garrisons of the State Emergency Service, including 2 pyrotechnic teams, are involved in firefighting.

The day before, a large-scale forest fire was localized near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna in Poltava region. Rescuers are currently continuing to eliminate individual fires, including surface peat deposits. Work is underway to shed smoldering trees and small areas of dry vegetation and forest litter to prevent further spread of the fire.

To fight the fire, 259 rescuers and 45 pieces of equipment were engaged.

