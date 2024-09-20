More than 1160 hectares of forest are burning in Balakliya, and there are separate fire centers in Poltava region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 108458 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 112509 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 182353 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 145484 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147847 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140752 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 189866 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112230 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 179603 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104849 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 48496 views
The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

The US stops funding the restoration of Ukraine's energy system: what's going on

February 28, 08:20 PM • 36553 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 65471 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 37005 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 32966 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 182353 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 189866 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 179603 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 206786 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 195465 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145994 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145563 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149977 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 141130 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157767 views
Actual
More than 1160 hectares of forest are burning in Balakliya, and there are separate fire centers in Poltava region

More than 1160 hectares of forest are burning in Balakliya, and there are separate fire centers in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26852 views

In Balakliya, Kharkiv region, 1168 hectares of forest are burning, and there is no threat to settlements. In the Poltava region, near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna, some fire centers are being extinguished after a large-scale fire was localized.

Large-scale forest fires are being extinguished in Kharkiv and Poltava regions. Currently, the territory of the forestry  with an area of 1168 hectares is on fire in Balakliya, but there is no threat to the settlements. There are still some fire pockets near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna in Poltava region, the State Emergency Service reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

Firefighters have reportedly been extinguishing the blaze on the territory of a forestry near the city of Balakliya in Kharkiv region for three days. The fire currently covers an area of 1168 hectares. Dry coniferous litter is burning. Rescuers are taking measures to localize the fire and prevent it from spreading to the treetops. There is currently no threat to the settlements.

33 vehicles and 124 rescuers from the Kharkiv, Luhansk and Poltava garrisons of the State Emergency Service, including 2 pyrotechnic teams, are involved in firefighting.

The day before, a large-scale forest fire was localized near the village of Mala Pereshchepyna in Poltava region. Rescuers are currently continuing to eliminate individual fires, including surface peat deposits. Work is underway to shed smoldering trees and small areas of dry vegetation and forest litter to prevent further spread of the fire.

To fight the fire, 259 rescuers and 45 pieces of equipment were engaged.

Air quality deterioration in Kyiv: smoke is attributed to wind and fires in three regions20.09.24, 10:59 • 13628 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyAgronomy news
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
balakliiaBalakliia
luhanskLuhansk
poltavaPoltava
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising