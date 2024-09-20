Air quality deterioration in Kyiv: smoke is attributed to wind and fires in three regions

Air quality in Kyiv has deteriorated amid shifting winds and fires in peat bogs and open areas in three regions. In total, rescuers are extinguishing 21 large-scale fires on the territory of Ukraine, with a total area of about 2,200 hectares, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Friday, UNN reports.

Information on the situation with air quality deterioration in Kyiv. The smoke is caused by wind changes and minor fires in ecosystems. In particular, in peatlands and open areas of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, the accumulation of harmful impurities in the surface layer of the atmosphere is facilitated by a weak north and northeast wind. Radiation background is normal - the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

The ministry advises to limit your time outside, keep windows closed, maintain water balance, use a mask or respirator, and use an air purifier.

"Rescuers are extinguishing 21 large-scale fires in ecosystems with a total area of about 2,200 hectares in Ukraine. About 860 people and 201 units of SES equipment, as well as 3 fire trains of Ukrzaliznytsia, are involved in the work," the Interior Ministry said.

Air pollution in Kyiv and other regions: doctor's recommendations for health safety