Russians attacked Balakliia: over 10 residential buildings are on fire, there are casualties

On the night of August 3, more than 10 enemy UAV strikes were recorded in the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, more than 10 residential buildings were engulfed in flames, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration (CMA) Vitalii Karabanov.

Details

On Sunday, August 3, at 02:00, Vitalii Karabanov wrote in his Telegram channel about an enemy drone hitting a private household in the city of Balakliia.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there is one casualty - the official's post reads.

At 03:09, he reported repeated strikes on the city of Balakliia.

As of now, more than 10 enemy UAV strikes have been recorded. As a result of the attack, more than 10 residential buildings are engulfed in flames - practically the entire street. Unfortunately, there are casualties - noted the head of the Balakliia CMA.

"All services are working, people are being provided with the necessary assistance," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 3, Russian drones damaged private houses in Chuhuiv, as a result of which three women suffered an acute stress reaction. Emergency services are working at the scene.