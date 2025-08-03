$41.710.00
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 22011 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
August 2, 04:52 PM • 29652 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideo
August 2, 11:37 AM • 37618 views
New version of Ukraine Plan for Ukraine Facility must be approved by EU by end of September - Minister
August 1, 05:22 PM • 99400 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 248851 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 226822 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 119465 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 107996 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 205181 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 76179 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Russians attacked Balakliia: over 10 residential buildings are on fire, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

On the night of August 3, Balakliia, Kharkiv region, was subjected to over 10 enemy UAV strikes. As a result of the attack, over 10 residential buildings were engulfed in flames, and there are casualties.

Russians attacked Balakliia: over 10 residential buildings are on fire, there are casualties

On the night of August 3, more than 10 enemy UAV strikes were recorded in the city of Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the attack, more than 10 residential buildings were engulfed in flames, and there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration (CMA) Vitalii Karabanov.

Details

On Sunday, August 3, at 02:00, Vitalii Karabanov wrote in his Telegram channel about an enemy drone hitting a private household in the city of Balakliia.

According to preliminary information, unfortunately, there is one casualty

- the official's post reads.

At 03:09, he reported repeated strikes on the city of Balakliia.

As of now, more than 10 enemy UAV strikes have been recorded. As a result of the attack, more than 10 residential buildings are engulfed in flames - practically the entire street. Unfortunately, there are casualties

- noted the head of the Balakliia CMA.

"All services are working, people are being provided with the necessary assistance," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 3, Russian drones damaged private houses in Chuhuiv, as a result of which three women suffered an acute stress reaction. Emergency services are working at the scene.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia
Chuhuiv