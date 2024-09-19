Large-scale forest fire in Kharkiv region continues for the second day: extinguishing is difficult due to mines

A forest fire near Balakliya in Kharkiv region has been extinguished for two days, complicated by mines and wind, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday in social media, UNN reports.

A large-scale forest fire in the territory of Vysokobirsk forestry near the town of Balakliya, Izium district, has been extinguished for two days in Kharkiv region. As of this morning, the fire has covered an area of over 700 hectares. No information about the victims has been received. At the moment, there is no threat to the settlements - the SES reported.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, "extinguishing the fire is complicated by dense forest mines and gusty winds, which contribute to the rapid spread of the flames.

85 rescuers, 3 pyrotechnic crews of the State Emergency Service, 24 units of equipment, including a fire train, were engaged in firefighting.

250 people evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA