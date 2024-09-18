250 people evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 103431 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 109467 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 176885 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 142952 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146173 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140140 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 186996 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112169 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177011 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104796 views

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 78319 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 36557 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 85061 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 54457 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 45680 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 176873 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 186994 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177008 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204257 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193050 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144558 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144291 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148800 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140076 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156796 views
250 people evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12327 views

About 250 people have been evacuated due to the fires in Kharkiv region, especially in the area of Andriivka. 14 fires have covered 40 hectares of forest, and 600 rescuers are working to localize the fire.

About 250 people have been evacuated due to large-scale forest fires in the Kharkiv region, in particular in the area of Andriivka in the Izyum direction. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Currently, there are 14 fire centers in the region - virtually all forest fires. The most threatening situation is in the Izyum direction, namely the village of Andriivka, where the fire has actually reached. While in the morning it covered up to 5 hectares, the fire has now spread to 40 hectares. The evacuation of three streets in Andriivka that are closest to the forest has already begun, affecting about 250 people

- Syniehubov said.

According to him, it is difficult and dangerous to localize the fire in the forests, as these territories were under occupation.

"We have mobilized all the resources in the region, and we understand that the challenges are in the middle. Therefore, 600 rescuers are currently working to localize the fires," he added.

Recall

Forest fires continue to rage in the Kharkiv region . Currently, about 14 locations in the region are on fire, most of them in areas that could be mined. However, the situation is under control.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

iziumIzium
kharkivKharkiv

