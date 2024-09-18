250 people evacuated in Kharkiv region due to large-scale forest fires - RMA

About 250 people have been evacuated due to large-scale forest fires in the Kharkiv region, in particular in the area of Andriivka in the Izyum direction. The head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said this during a telethon, UNN reports .

Currently, there are 14 fire centers in the region - virtually all forest fires. The most threatening situation is in the Izyum direction, namely the village of Andriivka, where the fire has actually reached. While in the morning it covered up to 5 hectares, the fire has now spread to 40 hectares. The evacuation of three streets in Andriivka that are closest to the forest has already begun, affecting about 250 people - Syniehubov said.

According to him, it is difficult and dangerous to localize the fire in the forests, as these territories were under occupation.

"We have mobilized all the resources in the region, and we understand that the challenges are in the middle. Therefore, 600 rescuers are currently working to localize the fires," he added.

Recall

Forest fires continue to rage in the Kharkiv region . Currently, about 14 locations in the region are on fire, most of them in areas that could be mined. However, the situation is under control.