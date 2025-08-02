Russia attacked Balakliia center with drones: buildings damaged

On the night of Saturday, August 2, Russian troops attacked the central part of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast. At least two explosions were recorded, with a hit on a private household. This was reported by the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, Vitaliy Karabanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Military Administration, Russian occupation forces attacked Balakliia with attack drones. Two explosions occurred in the central part of the city.

A hit on a private household and a non-residential building was recorded - Vitaliy Karabanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Information regarding casualties is being clarified," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 1, Russians attacked Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at a civilian industrial enterprise.