Russia attacked Balakliia center with drones: buildings damaged

05:22 PM • 15243 views
Ukraine expects IMF mission visit at the end of August - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
August 1, 02:20 PM • 66055 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
Exclusive
August 1, 02:02 PM • 71220 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
Exclusive
August 1, 12:26 PM • 45649 views
New Tariffs from Donald Trump: For Which Countries Has the Situation Changed After August 1?
August 1, 09:01 AM • 59381 views
Germany will transfer two Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120766 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
Exclusive
August 1, 06:54 AM • 66074 views
Ukrainian Apple Season: What to Expect from Harvest and PricesPhoto
Exclusive
August 1, 05:15 AM • 154458 views
"Servants" show their teeth: MPs are considering ways to strengthen parliamentary control over other government bodies
August 1, 04:30 AM • 151194 views
Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
July 31, 09:51 PM • 131586 views
Trump will impose sanctions after 10-day deadline, but doubts their impact on Russia
Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
+17°
1.2m/s
73%
749mm
Animals rescued in Kyiv from a house destroyed by Russia: photosPhotoAugust 1, 01:39 PM • 4076 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 54666 views
"Zeroing out": intelligence officers intercepted an order from an occupation commander to execute captured UkrainiansVideoAugust 1, 04:36 PM • 5634 views
In Moscow, the body of actor Maxim Glotov, a native of Odesa who supported Russia's policy, was found05:30 PM • 6260 views
Trump responded to Medvedev's threats and ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed in "appropriate areas"05:36 PM • 21722 views
Similarities in statements by Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" regarding the pharmaceutical market could be grounds for investigation — lawyers
August 1, 02:20 PM • 66059 views
On the runway or in a nosedive: what determines the fate of Ukrainian aviationAugust 1, 02:05 PM • 54695 views
Falling in love with Lisbon or having an affair with Tokyo: how to find the ideal property in 2025
August 1, 02:02 PM • 71222 views
Drug prices have not decreased. What is really happening with the pharmaceutical marketAugust 1, 11:54 AM • 74309 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Wartime: Preserving and Advancing the Industry Amid Crisis — An Interview with Roman Mileshko Photo
August 1, 08:17 AM • 120767 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Oleh Syniehubov
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Odesa
White House
Scandalous blogger Alkhim leaves Ukraine and starts a new life in Dubai09:08 PM • 1892 views
"Can't wait to start": Steven Knight spoke about working on the script for the new Bond filmAugust 1, 01:00 PM • 51812 views
DiCaprio received permission to build an eco-hotel in Israel, but not without a "portion" of criticismPhotoVideoJuly 31, 05:36 PM • 73802 views
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 151625 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 187328 views
Truth Social
The Guardian
Shahed-136
An-178
Mi-24

Russia attacked Balakliia center with drones: buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Russian troops attacked Balakliia with attack drones. Hits were recorded on a private household and a non-residential building.

Russia attacked Balakliia center with drones: buildings damaged

On the night of Saturday, August 2, Russian troops attacked the central part of Balakliia in Kharkiv Oblast. At least two explosions were recorded, with a hit on a private household. This was reported by the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, Vitaliy Karabanov, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the head of the Military Administration, Russian occupation forces attacked Balakliia with attack drones. Two explosions occurred in the central part of the city.

A hit on a private household and a non-residential building was recorded

- Vitaliy Karabanov wrote in his Telegram channel.

"Information regarding casualties is being clarified," he added.

Recall

On the night of August 1, Russians attacked Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at a civilian industrial enterprise.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia