Invaders hit Balakliia with a missile: a woman killed, four others wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1602 views

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Balakliia, killing a 70-year-old woman and injuring four other women. The missile hit near a five-story building, causing a fire in an apartment and a car.

Invaders hit Balakliia with a missile: a woman killed, four others wounded

As a result of a missile hitting near a five-story residential building, an apartment and a parked car are on fire. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration.

Details

The occupiers launched a missile attack on the city of Balakliia. A 70-year-old woman was killed. A 79-year-old, 78-year-old, 35-year-old, and 60-year-old women were injured. An 88-year-old woman also suffered an acute stress reaction.

- Syniehubov reported.

It is also stated that all victims were hospitalized.

Regarding the details of the strike itself. Emergency services and medics are working at the scene.

According to preliminary information, a missile hit the ground near a five-story residential building.

A fire broke out in one of the apartments. A parked car is also on fire.

- added in the report.

Recall

Kharkiv experienced a combined attack by Russian troops overnight, the market area and Barabashovo metro station were affected, at least 6 people are known to have been injured.

"The night in Kharkiv was difficult again. The enemy hit the city with KABs," Mayor Terekhov reported.

In Kupyansk, a fire broke out in a private house due to a drone strike.27.09.25, 23:40 • 5323 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Balakliia