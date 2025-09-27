In Kupyansk, a fire broke out in a private house due to a drone strike.
Russian forces attacked the village of Maly Burluk, Kupyansk district, hitting a private house with a drone. The fire covered 100 square meters, with no casualties reported.
Russian troops attacked the village of Maly Burluk, Kupyansk district, Kharkiv region, during the day. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Kharkiv region, UNN reports.
As a result of a drone hitting a private residential building, a fire broke out over an area of about 100 square meters. There were no casualties or injuries.
Seven rescuers and two units of equipment, including a medical team and a community rescue officer, were involved in eliminating the consequences. The work was carried out under the threat of repeated drone attacks.
On September 11, ten people, including five police officers and two medics, were injured as a result of Russian shelling in the Kupyansk district of Kharkiv region. The strikes occurred in the villages of Osynove, Kivsharivka, and Hrushivka, damaging a police service vehicle and an ambulance.
