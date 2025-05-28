Russian Strikes on Kharkiv Region: One Dead and Nine Wounded, Including a Child

In Kharkiv region, 6 settlements were attacked during the past day. As a result of enemy strikes, nine people were injured, including a four-year-old girl. In addition, one man died. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, as a result of shelling in the village of Vasyshcheve, Bezliudivska community, men aged 59, 51 and 43 and a 4-year-old girl were injured.

An 85-year-old man died in the village of Eshkhar, Novopokrovska community, and a 63-year-old man and women aged 71 and 63 were injured.

A 67-year-old man was injured in Kupiansk during the shelling. And in the city of Balakliia, a forty-year-old man was injured as a result of running into a mine.

The enemy actively used various types of weapons in Kharkiv region:

1 KAB;

14 UAVs of the "Geran-2" type;

4 fpv drones.

The following civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed:

68 private houses, 7 apartment buildings, a school, 3 shops were damaged in the Kupiansk district;

5 apartment buildings, 3 private houses, 3 cars, an outbuilding, a garage were damaged in the Chuhuiv district;

workshops and warehouses of the enterprise were damaged in the Kharkiv district.

216 combat clashes were recorded during the past day.

Let us remind you

In Kharkiv, on the night of May 28, the "101" and "103" lines were temporarily unavailable, the reasons are unknown. The head of the OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, provided contact numbers for calling emergency medical assistance.