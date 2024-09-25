Law enforcement officers showed what the “wings” of the Russian bombs with which Russia attacks Kharkiv every day look like

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 75117 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104483 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168563 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138707 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143615 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139228 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182860 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173340 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 100856 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 110557 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 112690 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 53125 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 59749 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 168566 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 182861 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 173340 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 200712 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 189611 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 142220 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 142236 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146924 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 138330 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 155188 views
Actual
Law enforcement officers showed what the “wings” of the Russian bombs with which Russia attacks Kharkiv every day look like

Law enforcement officers showed what the “wings” of the Russian bombs with which Russia attacks Kharkiv every day look like

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56494 views

A universal planning and correction module from a Russian aerial bomb was found in the field. Law enforcement officials note that such low-quality munitions are used to terrorize civilians.

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers found a Russian universal planning and correction module in a field from an air bomb that was flying toward the regional center. This was reported by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov, according to UNN.

Details

This is what the UMPC looks like. The planning and correction module is the “wings” that Russians attach to their bombs and terrorize Kharkiv and the region. This Russian module was found right in a field in the suburbs, it literally fell apart on the move - the wings flew away separately from the bomb

- Bolvinov wrote.

He explained that the Russians have a lot of such ammunition,  but all of them are of poor quality, so they cannot hit the target accurately. 

Thanks to the module, a bomb fired from the Belgorod region can travel up to a hundred kilometers, and anyone can become a victim. (...) These munitions just fly anywhere in the city, and the Russians don't care where they hit. Their main goal is terror, civilian casualties and intimidation

- Bolvinov said. 

AddendumAddendum

The director of KFI said that Russian weapons contain foreign components in high-tech parts. Experts observe changes in the layout, which indicates local production from existing parts.

Absolutely all types of Russian weapons, namely various types of drones and missiles, contain foreign, non-Russian-made components in their high-tech parts. We are talking about missile control, guidance, and navigation systems, i.e. all the main parts that are directly responsible for missile flights

- said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Russia has a secret attack drone project in China - Reuters25.09.24, 17:18 • 16983 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarTechnologies
reutersReuters
balakliiaBalakliia
ketrin-fernandes-randlKatherine Fernandez Randle
chinaChina
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising