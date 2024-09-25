Law enforcement officers showed what the “wings” of the Russian bombs with which Russia attacks Kharkiv every day look like

In the Kharkiv region, law enforcement officers found a Russian universal planning and correction module in a field from an air bomb that was flying toward the regional center. This was reported by the head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, Serhiy Bolvinov, according to UNN.

Details

This is what the UMPC looks like. The planning and correction module is the “wings” that Russians attach to their bombs and terrorize Kharkiv and the region. This Russian module was found right in a field in the suburbs, it literally fell apart on the move - the wings flew away separately from the bomb - Bolvinov wrote.

He explained that the Russians have a lot of such ammunition, but all of them are of poor quality, so they cannot hit the target accurately.

Thanks to the module, a bomb fired from the Belgorod region can travel up to a hundred kilometers, and anyone can become a victim. (...) These munitions just fly anywhere in the city, and the Russians don't care where they hit. Their main goal is terror, civilian casualties and intimidation - Bolvinov said.

The director of KFI said that Russian weapons contain foreign components in high-tech parts. Experts observe changes in the layout, which indicates local production from existing parts.

Absolutely all types of Russian weapons, namely various types of drones and missiles, contain foreign, non-Russian-made components in their high-tech parts. We are talking about missile control, guidance, and navigation systems, i.e. all the main parts that are directly responsible for missile flights - said Oleksandr Ruvin.

