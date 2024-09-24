50 fires started in Chernihiv region since August due to Russian shelling - RMA
Kyiv • UNN
Between August 1 and September 23, about 50 fires occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region due to enemy shelling. The fire destroyed 116 households, 40 hectares of dry grass and 95 hectares of forest floor.
Since August, about fifty fires have occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region as a result of enemy shelling, which led to large-scale destruction. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, according to UNN.
