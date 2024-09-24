50 fires started in Chernihiv region since August due to Russian shelling - RMA

Since August, about fifty fires have occurred in the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of Chernihiv region as a result of enemy shelling, which led to large-scale destruction. This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus, according to UNN.

“Fifty fires broke out in Novhorod-Siverskyi district alone as a result of the fighting between August 1 and September 23. The fire destroyed 116 households, 40 hectares of dry grass and 95 hectares of forest litter,” said Chaus.

Large-scale forest fires are being extinguished in Kharkiv and Poltava regions . Currently, the territory of the forestry in Balakliya is burning on the area of 1168 hectares, but there is no threat to the settlements.