Petro Poroshenko is again demanding the construction of new fortifications on the front, but he should be held responsible for large-scale embezzlement on the defense lines during his term. This was stated by military Oleksiy "Stalker", reports UNN.

According to the military, Poroshenko calls on the authorities to "strengthen, deepen, expand" defensive structures along the entire front line, as well as create a hotline to investigate possible violations in their construction. However, these statements are "cynical", because the whole country remembers the total failure of the program for the construction of defensive lines during his presidency.

Instead of demanding the construction of new fortifications, Poroshenko should sit in jail for stealing billions of hryvnias on old ones – emphasizes Oleksiy "Stalker".

In this context, "Stalker" recalls the failed project of building a wall on the border with Russia.

When Putin attacked Ukraine 11 years ago, Poroshenko was elected president. First of all, the "hetman" announced the construction of the century – the construction of the "Great Wall of Poroshenko-Yatsenyuk", which was supposed to deter the aggressor's offensive on the border with our state. 3 billion (!) hryvnias of budget funds were spent on this PR project. The money for the wall was stolen, and the country, instead, received an expensive PR campaign for Poroshenko and several kilometers of cheap fence overgrown with weeds - the military notes.

"Stalker" also talks about the project of building defensive lines during Poroshenko's term and calls them ineffective.

Instead of building them (defensive lines - ed.), the "hetman" cut several red ribbons in the Zhytomyr region and solemnly declared that the country was 80% protected by fortifications. Anyone who fought since 2014 remembers that the absolute majority of fortifications were built either by the army for their own tasks, or - centrally in insufficient quantities of insufficient quality and their benefit was minimal. It turned out that the "defense line", which Poroshenko reported on, existed only in the television stories of his "5 channel" - writes the military.

Instead, according to Oleksiy "Stalker", there was a real "leaky state border", through which Poroshenko's cronies Svynarchuks smuggled "scrap metal from Russia, which was then sold to our Ukroboronprom at exorbitant prices."

Petro Oleksiyovych also failed to protect warehouses with ammunition. For example, after the occupation of Crimea, one of the largest warehouses in the Kharkiv region (the city of Balakliya) was decided not to be moved away from the Russian border. Ammunition lay in the open air until the explosion in 2017. During Poroshenko's time, 6 (!) military warehouses exploded. 210 thousand tons of ammunition flew into the air - 40% of all ammunition reserves of Ukraine. For comparison, during the five years of the war, while the "grey-haired" led the country, only about 70 thousand tons were spent on combat operations in Donbas and various exercises. Therefore, when Poroshenko starts talking about new fortifications, it should be remembered that he has not yet served time for the previous ones - the military summarizes.

The media previously reported that the case of embezzlement of budget funds allocated for the "Wall" project is being considered by the Supreme Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine. According to official data, almost UAH 3 billion was spent on the construction of the "Wall" in the period from 2015 to 2019 during Poroshenko's presidency.

As reported, after another missile attack on Ukrainian cities, People's Deputy Petro Poroshenko called for providing the Armed Forces with long-range missiles. Instead, during his term, he himself previously blocked the creation of such weapons and destroyed the country's defense capability.