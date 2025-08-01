Russia attacked Balakliia with drones: civilian enterprise on fire

On the night of Friday, August 1, Russians attacked Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, Vitaliy Karabanov, as reported by UNN.

As a result of another enemy attack, carried out with the help of attack UAVs, several hits were recorded on the territory of Balakliia. The strikes hit a civilian industrial enterprise. - the official's post reads.

According to him, a fire broke out at the scene.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties. We urge citizens not to ignore air raid signals and to follow the instructions of security services," Karabanov wrote.

