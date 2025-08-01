Russia attacked Balakliia with drones: civilian enterprise on fire

$41.770.02
Exclusive
July 31, 01:18 PM • 29487 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
July 31, 12:18 PM • 49643 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
July 31, 12:07 PM • 126473 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
July 31, 10:55 AM • 70516 views
Rada increased defense spending
July 31, 10:17 AM • 75383 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 70352 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 241305 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 278346 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 113958 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 98138 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Publications
Exclusives
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhotoJuly 31, 02:00 PM • 27602 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 203671 views
Russia attacked Balakliia with drones: civilian enterprise on fire

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

On the night of August 1, Russians attacked Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at a civilian industrial enterprise; there were no casualties.

Russia attacked Balakliia with drones: civilian enterprise on fire

On the night of Friday, August 1, Russians attacked Balakliia, Kharkiv Oblast, with drones. As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out at a civilian enterprise. This was reported in his Telegram channel by the head of the Balakliia City Military Administration, Vitaliy Karabanov, as reported by UNN.

As a result of another enemy attack, carried out with the help of attack UAVs, several hits were recorded on the territory of Balakliia. The strikes hit a civilian industrial enterprise.

- the official's post reads.

According to him, a fire broke out at the scene.

"Fortunately, there are no casualties. We urge citizens not to ignore air raid signals and to follow the instructions of security services," Karabanov wrote.

Recall

Russian troops continue unsuccessful attempts to force the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast. The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully use natural obstacles and prevent the enemy from advancing in the Kupyansk direction.

Vita Zelenetska

War
Kharkiv Oblast
Balakliia
Armed Forces of Ukraine