Tusk: there is a chance and signs that Russia's war against Ukraine may be at least suspended in the near future
Kyiv • UNN
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated the chance of a suspension of Russia's war against Ukraine in the near future. He emphasized that Poland must be ready for defense regardless of how events unfold.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there is a chance and many signs that Russia's war against Ukraine could be "at least suspended in the near future," writes UNN with reference to PAP.
There is a good chance, there are many signs indicating that the Russian-Ukrainian war may at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way
At the same time, he stated that Poland must be ready for defense regardless of the developments on the "Russian-Ukrainian front" and "cannot lose an hour or a day in the race for a modern army."
