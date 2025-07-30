Tusk: there is a chance and signs that Russia's war against Ukraine may be at least suspended in the near future

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that there is a chance and many signs that Russia's war against Ukraine could be "at least suspended in the near future," writes UNN with reference to PAP.

There is a good chance, there are many signs indicating that the Russian-Ukrainian war may at least be suspended in the near future. But this does not change our situation in any way - said Tusk.

At the same time, he stated that Poland must be ready for defense regardless of the developments on the "Russian-Ukrainian front" and "cannot lose an hour or a day in the race for a modern army."

