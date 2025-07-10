$41.770.07
48.840.21
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 962 views
Abolition of marketing destroys pharmacies - economist Kushniruk
11:35 AM • 6287 views
Civilian casualties in Ukraine reached a three-year high in June: UN Human Rights Mission data
10:35 AM • 12617 views
Will allow to attract up to €10 billion for reconstruction: EU launches new fund for Ukraine
09:06 AM • 17242 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
July 10, 05:46 AM • 26766 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
July 10, 05:30 AM • 61566 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
July 10, 05:21 AM • 28678 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 54038 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 147679 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 78931 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
Ukraine's recovery is impossible without its victory in the war against Russia - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized that Ukraine's reconstruction depends on its victory in the war, which means territorial integrity and lasting peace. He noted that Ukraine's victory is a matter of security for all of Europe and the return of people to the country.

Ukraine's recovery is impossible without its victory in the war against Russia - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that without victory in the war against Russia, Ukraine cannot be rebuilt. Ukraine's victory means territorial integrity and lasting peace. Tusk said this during the Conference on Ukraine's Reconstruction, as reported by UNN.

Details

There will be no reconstruction without victory. We are meeting today to discuss how we can help Ukraine not only survive, but also help it rise again, not only materially, but also spiritually and socially. Ukrainian victory is a matter of security for all of Europe. Victory means territorial integrity, sovereignty, a just and lasting peace. Ukraine's victory does not mean something against other countries, it is a victory for our values and our common security

- said Tusk.

He noted that Ukraine's recovery must include the return of people to the country.

Reconstruction is not just about rebuilding walls. It's about breathing life back into them. We all understand that this war is not only against Ukraine. It is a war against Europe. It is a war between civilization and barbarism. For Europe and for Poland, a free, sovereign Ukraine means a safer EU

- added Tusk.

According to him, Poland will play an important role in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear reconstruction plan for our state. A "Marshall Plan" style approach is needed.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

