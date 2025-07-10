Ukraine's recovery is impossible without its victory in the war against Russia - Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that without victory in the war against Russia, Ukraine cannot be rebuilt. Ukraine's victory means territorial integrity and lasting peace. Tusk said this during the Conference on Ukraine's Reconstruction, as reported by UNN.

Details

There will be no reconstruction without victory. We are meeting today to discuss how we can help Ukraine not only survive, but also help it rise again, not only materially, but also spiritually and socially. Ukrainian victory is a matter of security for all of Europe. Victory means territorial integrity, sovereignty, a just and lasting peace. Ukraine's victory does not mean something against other countries, it is a victory for our values and our common security - said Tusk.

He noted that Ukraine's recovery must include the return of people to the country.

Reconstruction is not just about rebuilding walls. It's about breathing life back into them. We all understand that this war is not only against Ukraine. It is a war against Europe. It is a war between civilization and barbarism. For Europe and for Poland, a free, sovereign Ukraine means a safer EU - added Tusk.

According to him, Poland will play an important role in Ukraine's reconstruction.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on partners to create a clear reconstruction plan for our state. A "Marshall Plan" style approach is needed.