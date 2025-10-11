Two cars collided in Kharkiv region: seven people injured

In the Kharkiv region, a road accident involving two cars occurred, injuring seven people - two drivers and five passengers aged 11 to 69, UNN reports with reference to the Kharkiv region police.

Today, around 3:00 PM, a road accident involving two passenger cars - a Hyundai Getz and a VAZ 21099 - occurred at the intersection of the Novopokrovka – Kamiana Yaruga and Kyiv–Kharkiv–Dovzhansky highways.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the Hyundai Getz, entering the highway, did not ensure the safety of movement and did not give way to the VAZ 21099, which was moving in the direction of Chuhuiv.

As a result of the accident, seven people were injured - two drivers and five passengers aged 11 to 69. All victims received medical assistance.

Employees of the Chuhuiv District Police Department and medics worked at the scene.

Currently, the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on the grounds of a criminal offense provided for in Article 286 (violation of road safety rules that caused bodily harm to victims) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

The police continue to establish all the circumstances of the road accident and urge drivers to be careful behind the wheel and strictly adhere to traffic rules.

