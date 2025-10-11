Eight people injured in minibus accident in central Odesa

In Odesa, at the intersection of Velyka Arnautska and Richelieu streets, a road accident involving a minibus occurred, in which eight citizens were injured, UNN reports with reference to the Odesa Oblast police.

Details

As noted by Dmytro Slyuta, head of the crime investigation department in the field of transport of the investigative department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast, it was preliminarily established that the 64-year-old driver of a Mercedes Sprinter minibus drove through the intersection at a red light and collided with a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 42-year-old man.

The driver of the Mercedes Sprinter and seven of his passengers, aged 32 to 71, sustained bodily injuries. All of them were taken to the hospital with various injuries.

Addendum

The investigative and operational group for investigating road accidents of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast is establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

Drivers will be checked for intoxication.

The issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations is being resolved.

Police once again urge drivers to strictly adhere to traffic rules.