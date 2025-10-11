Chuhuiv under massive attack: fires and one injured

The city of Chuhuiv (Kharkiv region) came under a massive enemy weapon attack late on Saturday evening, October 10. This was reported by Chuhuiv Mayor Halyna Minaieva, according to UNN.

Details

She said that there were fires at the impact sites.

All necessary services are ready for appropriate work to eliminate the consequences - Minaieva wrote.

Later, she clarified that the fire was already under control, and rescuers were still working to localize the blaze.

"Other services are working in their respective areas, so thanks to their prompt response, the city's vital functions are stable. Electricity supply where it is currently absent will be restored after the fire is extinguished. There is one injured person, medics provided him with assistance on the spot," summarized the Chuhuiv mayor.

Recall

After the night Russian shelling of energy infrastructure in the Kharkiv region, emergency power outages were introduced.

