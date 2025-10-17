Over 10 explosions occurred in Kharkiv region amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
Over 10 explosions were recorded in the Chuhuiv community of Kharkiv region. An air raid alert has been declared in the region, and the Air Force reported launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs).
Explosions are heard in the Chuhuiv community, Kharkiv region, UNN reports with reference to local media.
Details
An air raid alert has been declared in Kharkiv and the region. The Air Force reported the launch of KABs towards Kharkiv region.
According to local media, more than 10 explosions have already occurred in the community.
Currently, the regional authorities have not commented on the information about the explosions.
