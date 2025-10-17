$41.640.12
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
06:26 PM • 3086 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
05:56 PM • 6678 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
05:29 PM • 10174 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
04:16 PM • 13426 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
02:20 PM • 16885 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 19347 views
VR Committee on National Security assessed the level of mobilization in UkraineVideo
October 17, 12:25 PM • 13329 views
Trump almost walked out of a meeting in Alaska when Putin started his "historical" rants and refused peace – FT
Exclusive
October 17, 11:59 AM • 16457 views
Olena Sosedka: We learned through practice, and they learned on TikTok. Why do children know more about money than we did at their age?
October 17, 11:57 AM • 14224 views
Hungary must execute ICC arrest warrant for Putin - German Foreign Ministry
Over 10 explosions occurred in Kharkiv region amid air raid alert

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

Over 10 explosions were recorded in the Chuhuiv community of Kharkiv region. An air raid alert has been declared in the region, and the Air Force reported launches of guided aerial bombs (KABs).

Over 10 explosions occurred in Kharkiv region amid air raid alert

Explosions are heard in the Chuhuiv community, Kharkiv region, UNN reports with reference to local media.

Details

An air raid alert has been declared in Kharkiv and the region. The Air Force reported the launch of KABs towards Kharkiv region.

According to local media, more than 10 explosions have already occurred in the community.

Currently, the regional authorities have not commented on the information about the explosions.

Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a combat drone: preliminarily, a high-rise building was hit

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv