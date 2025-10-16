Russian army attacked Kharkiv with a combat drone: preliminarily, a high-rise building was hit
Kyiv • UNN
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported a strike by an enemy combat drone on the Kyivskyi district. Preliminarily, a high-rise building was the target.
The enemy struck Kharkiv, preliminarily - at a high-rise building. This was reported by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to UNN.
An enemy combat drone strike was recorded in the Kyiv district. Preliminarily - at a high-rise building. We are clarifying
