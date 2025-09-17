Russian strike on Kharkiv district: man killed in his own garage, woman injured

In the Kharkiv region, as a result of a Russian military strike on the Kharkiv district, one person was killed and one injured, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

As a result of enemy shelling from MLRS in the village of Slatyne, a man was killed. The 73-year-old local resident was in his garage in his own yard when the Russian army struck the village. - Syniehubov reported.

He later added: "One person is known to have been injured due to enemy shelling in the village of Slatyne." "A 70-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction. Medics provided her with assistance on the spot," the head of the RMA noted.

Syniehubov emphasized that the threat of Russian shelling remains in the region. "Do not leave shelters," he indicated.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv district: a fire broke out