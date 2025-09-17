Russian troops attacked Kharkiv district: a fire broke out

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a community in the Kharkiv district, causing a fire, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Derhachiv community. The type of weapon is being determined. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the village of Slatyne in a residential area. At this moment, there is no information about casualties - wrote Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported hearing an explosion in Kharkiv.

"According to preliminary information, the explosion heard in Kharkiv occurred outside the city," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. In particular, the enemy attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

"As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured. In the city of Kharkiv, an 89-year-old man and women aged 51, 52, and 54 were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, 63-year-old and 82-year-old men were injured," Syniehubov reported the daily data.