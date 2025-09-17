Russian troops attacked Kharkiv district: a fire broke out

$41.180.06
48.660.16
ukenru
09:20 AM • 11510 views
Rada adopted the law on the military ombudsman: what is foreseen
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 17716 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 17, 02:27 AM • 20561 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces destroy the enemy: Syrskyi names Russia's losses for 2025Video
September 16, 04:50 PM • 71187 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 94384 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 48499 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 59932 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 91645 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 30938 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 62572 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.7m/s
83%
749mm
Popular news
Charlie Kirk murder suspect left a note before shooting: details revealedSeptember 17, 01:01 AM • 18296 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhotoSeptember 17, 03:14 AM • 20700 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of SwedenSeptember 17, 03:37 AM • 38411 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 26836 views
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 18588 views
Publications
Preparing a casserole: top incredibly delicious recipesPhoto08:16 AM • 18884 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 71213 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 94404 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 48462 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 91662 views
Actual people
Roberta Metsola
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 27636 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 33802 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 63805 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 61741 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 66130 views
Actual
Financial Times
Shahed-136
M1 Abrams
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv district: a fire broke out

Kyiv • UNN

 • 650 views

Russian troops attacked the Derhachi community in Kharkiv region, causing a fire in the village of Slatyne. Over the past day, 6 people were injured in Kharkiv and Kupyansk as a result of shelling.

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv district: a fire broke out

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops attacked a community in the Kharkiv district, causing a fire, said the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Derhachiv community. The type of weapon is being determined. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out in the village of Slatyne in a residential area. At this moment, there is no information about casualties

- wrote Syniehubov.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov earlier reported hearing an explosion in Kharkiv.

"According to preliminary information, the explosion heard in Kharkiv occurred outside the city," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.

Addition

According to data from the head of the Regional Military Administration, over the past day, the city of Kharkiv and 11 settlements in the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy attacks. In particular, the enemy attacked the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv with UAVs.

"As a result of the shelling, 6 people were injured. In the city of Kharkiv, an 89-year-old man and women aged 51, 52, and 54 were injured; in the city of Kupiansk, 63-year-old and 82-year-old men were injured," Syniehubov reported the daily data.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ihor Terekhov
Kupyansk
Kharkiv