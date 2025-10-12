Russian drones attack Chuhuiv for the second night in a row: educational institution and residential building damaged, one person injured

On the night of Sunday, October 12, Russians attacked the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva, informs UNN.

Details

She said that Russian drones struck one of Chuhuiv's educational institutions.

The building sustained significant damage. A nearby residential building was also damaged. So far, one woman has been reported injured – an acute stress reaction. - Minaieva wrote.

She added that relevant services are currently working at the scene.

Recall

The city of Chuhuiv late on Saturday evening, October 10, came under a massive attack by enemy weapons. Fires broke out at the impact sites. One person was injured.

Two people injured as a result of Russian UAV attack on Chuhuiv