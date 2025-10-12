Russian drones attack Chuhuiv for the second night in a row: educational institution and residential building damaged, one person injured
Kyiv • UNN
Russian drones attacked Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region, on the night of October 12, striking an educational institution. The building sustained significant damage, a nearby residential building was also damaged, and one woman was injured.
On the night of Sunday, October 12, Russians attacked the city of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva, informs UNN.
Details
She said that Russian drones struck one of Chuhuiv's educational institutions.
The building sustained significant damage. A nearby residential building was also damaged. So far, one woman has been reported injured – an acute stress reaction.
She added that relevant services are currently working at the scene.
Recall
The city of Chuhuiv late on Saturday evening, October 10, came under a massive attack by enemy weapons. Fires broke out at the impact sites. One person was injured.
