Numerous fires broke out in Kharkiv region due to drone attacks, there are casualties - State Emergency Service

In the Kharkiv region, numerous fires and casualties occurred as a result of enemy UAV attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

It is noted that 4 fires broke out in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A store building, an outbuilding, and other objects were on fire. Private residential buildings and cars were damaged.

A store building, an outbuilding, and other objects were on fire. Private residential buildings and cars were damaged. - the report says.

According to the SES, one person was injured.

Chuhuiv district

In the village of Buhayivka, a residential building and outbuildings caught fire.

In the city of Chuhuiv, at two addresses, a residential building, a garage, and passenger cars were on fire. One person was injured.

Recall

Late on September 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. A series of explosions were recorded in various districts of the city, and there are power outages.