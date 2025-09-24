$41.380.13
September 23, 07:19 PM • 14953 views
Ukraine can win the war and regain all territories with the support of the EU and NATO - Trump
September 23, 06:09 PM • 28172 views
Trump said NATO should shoot down Russian planes in case of invasion
September 23, 05:44 PM • 24590 views
Chinese container ship repeatedly entered the port of occupied Crimea: Kyiv sent a note to Beijing
Exclusive
September 23, 01:28 PM • 23819 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
September 23, 12:09 PM • 47563 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
September 23, 11:29 AM • 26320 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 62048 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 42259 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 39215 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 51980 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
Numerous fires broke out in Kharkiv region due to drone attacks, there are casualties - State Emergency Service

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

In the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, 4 fires broke out, damaging a shop, outbuildings, houses and cars. In the Chuhuivskyi district, a residential building, outbuildings, a garage and cars were on fire, and there are casualties.

Numerous fires broke out in Kharkiv region due to drone attacks, there are casualties - State Emergency Service

In the Kharkiv region, numerous fires and casualties occurred as a result of enemy UAV attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).

Details

It is noted that 4 fires broke out in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A store building, an outbuilding, and other objects were on fire. Private residential buildings and cars were damaged.

A store building, an outbuilding, and other objects were on fire. Private residential buildings and cars were damaged.

- the report says.

According to the SES, one person was injured.

Chuhuiv district

In the village of Buhayivka, a residential building and outbuildings caught fire.

In the city of Chuhuiv, at two addresses, a residential building, a garage, and passenger cars were on fire. One person was injured.

Recall

Late on September 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. A series of explosions were recorded in various districts of the city, and there are power outages.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kharkiv Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chuhuiv
Kharkiv