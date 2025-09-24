Numerous fires broke out in Kharkiv region due to drone attacks, there are casualties - State Emergency Service
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv, 4 fires broke out, damaging a shop, outbuildings, houses and cars. In the Chuhuivskyi district, a residential building, outbuildings, a garage and cars were on fire, and there are casualties.
In the Kharkiv region, numerous fires and casualties occurred as a result of enemy UAV attacks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES).
Details
It is noted that 4 fires broke out in the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv. A store building, an outbuilding, and other objects were on fire. Private residential buildings and cars were damaged.
A store building, an outbuilding, and other objects were on fire. Private residential buildings and cars were damaged.
According to the SES, one person was injured.
Chuhuiv district
In the village of Buhayivka, a residential building and outbuildings caught fire.
In the city of Chuhuiv, at two addresses, a residential building, a garage, and passenger cars were on fire. One person was injured.
Recall
Late on September 23, Russian troops attacked Kharkiv. A series of explosions were recorded in various districts of the city, and there are power outages.