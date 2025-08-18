$41.450.00
Iraq began excavating the largest mass grave of ISIS victims near Mosul

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

In Iraq, the excavation of a mass grave in Al-Khasfah has begun, which may contain the remains of over 4,000 ISIS victims. This place has become a symbol of terror, as militants threw bodies into a crater more than 150 meters deep.

Iraq began excavating the largest mass grave of ISIS victims near Mosul

In Iraq, work has begun on the exhumation of a mass grave in Al-Khasfa, where the remains of more than 4,000 victims of "Islamic State" terrorists may be located. Authorities warn: the actual number of dead may turn out to be much higher.

This is reported by Aljazeera, writes UNN.

Details

In the southern part of Mosul, near a place called Al-Khasfa, Iraqi officials have begun work to collect remains and evidence in a mass grave linked to ISIS war crimes.

According to estimates by witnesses and families of the missing, there may be the bodies of at least 4,000 people executed by militants during the occupation of the region from 2014 to 2017.

According to Ahmad Qusay al-Asadi, head of the excavation department of the Iraqi Martyrs Foundation, the first stage of work involves collecting surface remains and evidence, while preparing the ground for full exhumation. This process will be complex and will require international support: the burial contains dangerous elements — sulfuric water, unexploded ordnance, and risks of destruction of remains.

In the future, the authorities plan to create a single database of victims and collect DNA samples from families to identify the deceased.

Al-Khasfa is already called one of the most terrible symbols of ISIS terror in Iraq. It was here that militants, according to eyewitnesses, carried out mass executions and dumped bodies into a deep crater - more than 150 meters deep and 110 meters wide.

Stepan Haftko

