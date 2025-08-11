The house in Kharkiv region where philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda lived is demanded to be transferred to the community: the prosecutor's office has taken up the case

In the Kharkiv region, the prosecutor's office is seeking through the court the transfer of a house in the village of Velykyi Burluk, where the philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda lived in the 18th century, to communal ownership. The historical monument is currently decaying because the community has not yet formalized its ownership, which deprives the object of protection. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

The Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region initiated the transfer of a local historical monument — a house in the village of Velykyi Burluk, where the philosopher Hryhorii Skovoroda lived in the 1780s — to communal ownership. The area of the specified object is 1587 sq. m, and its value is over 39 million hryvnias. - the post says.

Earlier, the Kharkiv District Administrative Court confirmed the prosecutor's position and recognized the inaction of the Velykyi Burluk Village Council. The institution obliged the village council to take measures to recognize the house as ownerless property. The decision was also upheld by the appellate court.

The house where Hryhorii Skovoroda once lived was officially registered as ownerless property. However, the territorial community has not yet formalized its ownership, so the object remains without proper protection and is gradually decaying.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes: as long as the building is legally "nobody's," it cannot receive either protected status or funding for repair and restoration. This creates a real threat of losing a unique cultural heritage monument.

In addition, abandoned structures pose a danger to local residents: they can turn into centers of unsanitary conditions, become a refuge for illegal residence, or a place for committing offenses.

Formalizing communal ownership will not only save the house but also make it a manageable community resource — with the possibility of restoration, arrangement, and use for cultural or tourist purposes.

The application for the transfer of the house to communal ownership has already been submitted for consideration to the Chuhuiv City Court of the Kharkiv region. - the prosecutors noted.

Reference

During martial law, the functions of the Velykyi Burluk Village Council are performed by the Velykyi Burluk Village Military Administration of the Kupyansk district.

Renovation of the modern building of Okhmatdyt continues: part of the work has already been completed