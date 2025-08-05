Renovation of the modern building of Okhmatdyt continues: part of the work has already been completed

$41.790.03
48.350.70
ukenru
Exclusive
10:48 AM • 8550 views
Gold instead of the dollar? How Trump's policy affected trust in the American currency worldwide
10:24 AM • 29561 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
10:08 AM • 20351 views
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
09:54 AM • 19486 views
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
06:28 AM • 28145 views
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
August 5, 05:35 AM • 66576 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108371 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
August 4, 12:41 PM • 79750 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138259 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 158988 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
3.2m/s
50%
752mm
Popular news
FPV drone strike in Zaporizhzhia: two woundedPhotoAugust 5, 02:37 AM • 34326 views
Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injuredPhotoAugust 5, 05:15 AM • 30863 views
Oil prices fall amid rising supply and demand concernsAugust 5, 05:37 AM • 6562 views
In Russia, Rosneft's oil refinery halted half of its capacities, gasoline prices rose to a record high06:57 AM • 54416 views
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18960 views
Publications
Bribe case in medical equipment supply doesn't hinder: MP Kuzminykh appeared at the opening of a medical center in Zhytomyr region10:45 AM • 18912 views
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto10:24 AM • 29474 views
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energizeAugust 5, 05:35 AM • 66517 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
August 4, 03:11 PM • 108325 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
August 4, 12:06 PM • 138224 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 41687 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhotoAugust 4, 01:38 PM • 64356 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - mediaAugust 4, 01:37 PM • 57982 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 62441 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 364964 views
Actual
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
Diia (service)
Unmanned aerial vehicle
The New York Times

Renovation of the modern building of Okhmatdyt continues: part of the work has already been completed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 464 views

Renovation of the modern building of Okhmatdyt continues, part of the internal work has been completed and the facade restoration is ongoing. As of August 2025, a significant amount of work has been completed, including the dismantling of damaged covering and the renovation of internal premises.

Renovation of the modern building of Okhmatdyt continues: part of the work has already been completed

The restoration of the modern building of Okhmatdyt, damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression, continues, part of the internal work has been completed, and the facade repair is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

As of August 2025, a significant amount of work has already been completed on the restoration of the building, damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression. Repair work is organized in such a way that treatment is not interrupted, and children continue to receive the necessary assistance.

- the message says.

The Ministry of Health noted that, in particular, facade works are actively underway.

More than 2,200 m² of damaged coating in blocks D, V, and B have been dismantled, and brackets have been installed on an area of more than 1,200 m². Work on insulating the facade is also continuing. The manufacture of new windows is nearing completion - their installation will begin next week in separate blocks.

It is reported that internal premises on five floors of the building are being simultaneously renovated.

In block V, plasterboard, suspended ceilings, HPL panels (moisture-resistant decorative panels), and windows have been partially replaced. Sealing of joints has been carried out on an area of more than 2,300 m².

Additionally, windows and doors have been updated, floors have been replaced in certain areas, and painting work has been carried out. Preparations for the launch of the bone marrow transplantation department are underway.

Also, engineering networks are being updated in the building. The installation of 159 luminaires in block V has been completed, the ventilation system has been adjusted, and fire protection and telecommunication systems have been checked. Part of the premises has already been put into operation.

- informs the Ministry of Health.

The repair is carried out by Riola-Modul LTD LLC with technical support from Eptisa. Quality control is provided by Academ Bud and Arkon. The project is implemented with the support of the Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood charitable foundation.

The Ministry of Health responded on whose funds "Okhmatdyt" is being rebuilt and when they plan to complete it07.07.25, 17:36 • 1937 views

Context

On June 9, the restoration of the modern building of Okhmatdyt began. The Ministry of Health stated that Riola-Modul LTD LLC won the tender, having submitted the most economically advantageous offer – almost UAH 293 million.

The expected cost of the procurement was UAH 367.4 million, so this offer will save more than UAH 70 million, which can be directed to other areas of hospital restoration.

The contractor has experience in the construction and reconstruction of medical facilities. It was Riola-Modul LTD that completed the construction of the modern Okhmatdyt building in 2020.

Minister of Health Lyashko stated that the company "Riola-Modul LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged "Okhmatdyt" hospital, is not involved in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media.

On July 8, 2024, "Okhmatdyt" suffered an enemy missile attack, as a result of which five buildings were damaged.

Equipment worth over UAH 338 million was destroyed, two people died, and 627 children were evacuated.

Anna Murashko

HealthReal Estate
Viktor Liashko