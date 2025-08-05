Renovation of the modern building of Okhmatdyt continues: part of the work has already been completed

The restoration of the modern building of Okhmatdyt, damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression, continues, part of the internal work has been completed, and the facade repair is ongoing. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Details

As of August 2025, a significant amount of work has already been completed on the restoration of the building, damaged as a result of Russia's armed aggression. Repair work is organized in such a way that treatment is not interrupted, and children continue to receive the necessary assistance. - the message says.

The Ministry of Health noted that, in particular, facade works are actively underway.

More than 2,200 m² of damaged coating in blocks D, V, and B have been dismantled, and brackets have been installed on an area of more than 1,200 m². Work on insulating the facade is also continuing. The manufacture of new windows is nearing completion - their installation will begin next week in separate blocks.

It is reported that internal premises on five floors of the building are being simultaneously renovated.

In block V, plasterboard, suspended ceilings, HPL panels (moisture-resistant decorative panels), and windows have been partially replaced. Sealing of joints has been carried out on an area of more than 2,300 m².

Additionally, windows and doors have been updated, floors have been replaced in certain areas, and painting work has been carried out. Preparations for the launch of the bone marrow transplantation department are underway.

Also, engineering networks are being updated in the building. The installation of 159 luminaires in block V has been completed, the ventilation system has been adjusted, and fire protection and telecommunication systems have been checked. Part of the premises has already been put into operation. - informs the Ministry of Health.

The repair is carried out by Riola-Modul LTD LLC with technical support from Eptisa. Quality control is provided by Academ Bud and Arkon. The project is implemented with the support of the Okhmatdyt – Healthy Childhood charitable foundation.

Context

On June 9, the restoration of the modern building of Okhmatdyt began. The Ministry of Health stated that Riola-Modul LTD LLC won the tender, having submitted the most economically advantageous offer – almost UAH 293 million.

The expected cost of the procurement was UAH 367.4 million, so this offer will save more than UAH 70 million, which can be directed to other areas of hospital restoration.

The contractor has experience in the construction and reconstruction of medical facilities. It was Riola-Modul LTD that completed the construction of the modern Okhmatdyt building in 2020.

Minister of Health Lyashko stated that the company "Riola-Modul LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged "Okhmatdyt" hospital, is not involved in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media.

On July 8, 2024, "Okhmatdyt" suffered an enemy missile attack, as a result of which five buildings were damaged.

Equipment worth over UAH 338 million was destroyed, two people died, and 627 children were evacuated.