In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise

On Thursday evening, December 4, Russians attacked the Chuhuiv community of Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by the city mayor Halyna Minayeva, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, Russian UAVs hit a non-operating industrial enterprise - the administrative building was damaged, and a fire broke out.

"SES employees are taking measures to localize and extinguish the fire. Its area and damage are being established. Information about casualties has not been received at this time. - the message says.

It is also indicated that the arrival of 3 UAVs was recorded in a remote microdistrict of Chuhuiv, with the hit occurring in a building that had previously been destroyed by shelling.

As a result of this shelling, a fire broke out, and there were no casualties. SES employees are taking measures to localize and extinguish the fire," Minayeva added.

Recall

On December 1, the occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the FPV drone strike, two men aged 40 and 47 sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

