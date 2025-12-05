In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise

$42.200.13
08:25 PM • 3362 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
07:56 PM • 6614 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
04:56 PM • 12013 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 23120 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 21542 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 35345 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 20814 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 21077 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 21317 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 29764 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Macron warned that the US could "betray" Ukraine - media leaked conversation of EU leadersDecember 4, 12:47 PM • 14575 views
SAP demands confiscation of assets of judge who bought a G-Wagen for 10,000 hryvniasDecember 4, 01:28 PM • 4624 views
"After St. Nicholas Day": Ukrenergo gives forecast on reduction of blackoutsDecember 4, 01:45 PM • 12305 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 12249 views
SOF destroyed a group of occupiers in Donetsk region, including an African mercenary who tortured a local residentVideoDecember 4, 04:22 PM • 3772 views
Publications
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 23120 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 27363 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 35345 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 42783 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solutionDecember 3, 01:24 PM • 68870 views
UNN Lite
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 12261 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 25812 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 27268 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 72076 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 74850 views
In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Russians attacked the Chuhuiv community in Kharkiv region, hitting a non-operational industrial enterprise. The administrative building was damaged, a fire broke out, and there were no casualties.

In Kharkiv region, Russian UAVs attacked Chuhuiv community, damaging an industrial enterprise

On Thursday evening, December 4, Russians attacked the Chuhuiv community of Kharkiv Oblast. This was reported by the city mayor Halyna Minayeva, informs UNN.

Details

According to her, Russian UAVs hit a non-operating industrial enterprise - the administrative building was damaged, and a fire broke out.

"SES employees are taking measures to localize and extinguish the fire. Its area and damage are being established. Information about casualties has not been received at this time.

- the message says.

It is also indicated that the arrival of 3 UAVs was recorded in a remote microdistrict of Chuhuiv, with the hit occurring in a building that had previously been destroyed by shelling.

As a result of this shelling, a fire broke out, and there were no casualties. SES employees are taking measures to localize and extinguish the fire," Minayeva added.

Recall

On December 1, the occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the village of Klynova-Novoselivka in Kharkiv Oblast. As a result of the FPV drone strike, two men aged 40 and 47 sustained shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized.

