November 17, 04:21 PM • 20010 views
Russia attacked the railway: a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a depot, a repair shop and a station in Dnipro were damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

During the night, Russia attacked railway infrastructure in Dnipro, damaging a suburban depot and a station. The enemy also launched strikes on a number of railway stations in Kharkiv region, injuring a railway worker.

Russia attacked the railway: a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a depot, a repair shop and a station in Dnipro were damaged

The Russian Federation attacked railway infrastructure overnight, a railway worker was injured in Kharkiv region, a suburban depot, a repair shop and a station were damaged in Dnipro, said Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, writes UNN.

Overnight, Russia struck railway infrastructure in Dnipro. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The suburban depot, which serves passenger electric trains in the region, suffered critical damage from dozens of UAVs. For the second time during the full-scale war, the enemy massively attacked it. The main repair shop was significantly destroyed. The station in Dnipro was damaged.

- Kuleba wrote.

According to him, debris removal and operational restoration have already begun.

Despite this, he noted, morning electric trains from Dnipro departed on schedule.

According to the State Emergency Service, two people were injured in Dnipro – a 59-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man.

The enemy also launched strikes on a number of railway stations in Kharkiv region. A railway worker was injured in Berestyn, he was provided with all necessary medical assistance. Carriages and other infrastructure of four stations were damaged.

- Kuleba reported.

"Terrorist attacks are purposefully aimed at destroying the logistics system. But despite the shelling, we are doing everything possible to maintain communication between communities, to quickly restore full movement in all directions," the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.


Julia Shramko

